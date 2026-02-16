ETV Bharat / bharat

Lalu, Rabri Plead 'Not Guilty', Ready to Face Trial In Railways Land-For-Jobs Case

New Delhi: Dramatic developments were witnessed at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s alleged land-for-jobs case. Former Bihar Chief Ministers, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, along with other accused, rejected the corruption allegations levelled against them, of facilitating the acquisition of land in lieu of jobs in the Indian Railways.

When asked by the court whether he accepted guilt, Lalu said in clear terms, “Plead not guilty (we are innocent).”

During the hearing before the special judge, the CBI read out the allegations mentioned in the chargesheet. The accused termed them baseless. They said they were not in favour of any compromise or admission of guilt and were ready to face trial as per the law. Following this stand, the court will now proceed with the trial, including the examination of evidence and witnesses.

Appearing before the special CBI court, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy and chose to contest the case on merit.

Earlier, the court had granted permission to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav to appear for the purpose of formal framing of charges. The court directed the accused to remain present with prior intimation and fixed March 9 for the commencement of the trial.

Earlier in January, the special court rejected the plea seeking discharge. It noted that the chargesheet prima facie showed that associates of Lalu Prasad Yadav facilitated the acquisition of land in lieu of Railways jobs.