Lalu, Rabri Plead 'Not Guilty', Ready to Face Trial In Railways Land-For-Jobs Case
Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi denied corruption charges before the court, choosing to contest the CBI land-for-jobs case through trial.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Dramatic developments were witnessed at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s alleged land-for-jobs case. Former Bihar Chief Ministers, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, along with other accused, rejected the corruption allegations levelled against them, of facilitating the acquisition of land in lieu of jobs in the Indian Railways.
When asked by the court whether he accepted guilt, Lalu said in clear terms, “Plead not guilty (we are innocent).”
During the hearing before the special judge, the CBI read out the allegations mentioned in the chargesheet. The accused termed them baseless. They said they were not in favour of any compromise or admission of guilt and were ready to face trial as per the law. Following this stand, the court will now proceed with the trial, including the examination of evidence and witnesses.
Appearing before the special CBI court, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy and chose to contest the case on merit.
Earlier, the court had granted permission to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav to appear for the purpose of formal framing of charges. The court directed the accused to remain present with prior intimation and fixed March 9 for the commencement of the trial.
Earlier in January, the special court rejected the plea seeking discharge. It noted that the chargesheet prima facie showed that associates of Lalu Prasad Yadav facilitated the acquisition of land in lieu of Railways jobs.
What Is The Land-For-Jobs Case?
The case pertains to the period between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railway Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. According to the CBI, appointments were allegedly made to Group-D posts in different Railway zones without advertisement or public notice.
In return, land parcels were allegedly taken from candidates and their families at low prices. These properties were said to have been transferred in the names of Lalu’s family members or companies linked to them.
According to the party spokespersons, the entire action is a misuse of central agencies by the Central government.
With Lalu and Rabri Devi having rejected the charges, the court will proceed with the trial. The CBI will call important witnesses and match land registry documents with Railway appointment records. Defence lawyers will question the witnesses.
Choosing to plead not guilty is an accused's constitutional right, and the matter will now proceed through the legal process, where both sides will have the opportunity to present their cases.
