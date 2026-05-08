Plea Moved In SC Seeking To Direct TN Governor To Invite Vijay's TVK Party To Form New Govt
The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls and emerged as the single-largest party.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 8, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
New Delhi: A writ petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Governor of Tamil Nadu not to invite anyone other than actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu.
The petition has been filed by advocate Ezhilarasi P, claiming to be a member of TVK.
The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls and emerged as the single-largest party.
The plea filed by Ezhilarasi P said: “The petitioner most respectfully submits that as per the settled legal position by this apex court firstly the Governor is duty bound to invite the leader of largest single party to form the government and later prove the majority in the floor. Since Mr. Joseph Vijay is the elected leader of the largest single party, from the media it is understood that the Governor may be inviting post poll coalition parties in Tamil Nadu to form the government”.
"This Hon'ble Apex court alone is the saviour of democracy and therefore praying for interim injunction restraining the Governor of Tamil Nadu from inviting any other person, other than C. Joseph Vijay who has already staked the claim to form the new Government in Tamil Nadu as a Leader of single largest party Viz., Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam," said the plea.
The plea said that the Governor Vishwanath Arlekar must follow the Sarkaria Commission order of preference. It added that since no pre-poll alliance has a majority, the natural first call is to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - TVK as the single largest party, especially since it has already filed a formal claim with Congress's letter of support. "The Governor's role is to invite and not to demand a full proof of majority before issuing the invitation,"it said.
The plea said that non invitation of Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, to form the government of Tamil Nadu and to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by the Governor of state of Tamil Nadu is the violation of Article 12 and Article 32 of the Constitution.
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