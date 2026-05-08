ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea Moved In SC Seeking To Direct TN Governor To Invite Vijay's TVK Party To Form New Govt

TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government at Lok Bhavan, in Chennai on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A writ petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Governor of Tamil Nadu not to invite anyone other than actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

The petition has been filed by advocate Ezhilarasi P, claiming to be a member of TVK.

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls and emerged as the single-largest party.

The plea filed by Ezhilarasi P said: “The petitioner most respectfully submits that as per the settled legal position by this apex court firstly the Governor is duty bound to invite the leader of largest single party to form the government and later prove the majority in the floor. Since Mr. Joseph Vijay is the elected leader of the largest single party, from the media it is understood that the Governor may be inviting post poll coalition parties in Tamil Nadu to form the government”.