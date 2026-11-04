SC Seeks Response From Centre, Meta On Plea Against Social Media Algorithms Addicting Children
The bench issued notice on the plea seeking a comprehensive regulatory framework to protect children from the harmful effects of social media platforms.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and Meta on a plea for regulating platforms like Facebook and Instagram to protect children from algorithmic addiction and predatory online harms.
The matter came up on Tuesday before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench issued notice on the plea seeking a comprehensive regulatory framework to protect children from the harmful effects of social media platforms.
The plea was filed by Sreerupa Chowdhury alleging that platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp deliberately deploy compulsive-use mechanics known as "dark patterns".
It was argued that these features include infinite scrolling, auto-playing video reels, push notifications and variable reward systems designed to trigger dopamine loops.
The plea argued that these algorithmic designs cause severe paediatric addiction, cognitive impairment, sleep deprivation, anxiety, depression, and self-harm ideation among adolescents.
On October 16, the apex court sought responses from the central government and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on a plea by an Indore-based school seeking a comprehensive and enforceable national framework to protect children from the alleged risks associated with social media platforms.
The bench tagged the plea, filed by Vaibhav Choudhary, with a pending petition and listed it for hearing on December 7.
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