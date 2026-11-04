ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Response From Centre, Meta On Plea Against Social Media Algorithms Addicting Children

The Supreme Court has listed the next hearing on December 7. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and Meta on a plea for regulating platforms like Facebook and Instagram to protect children from algorithmic addiction and predatory online harms.

The matter came up on Tuesday before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench issued notice on the plea seeking a comprehensive regulatory framework to protect children from the harmful effects of social media platforms.

The plea was filed by Sreerupa Chowdhury alleging that platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp deliberately deploy compulsive-use mechanics known as "dark patterns".

It was argued that these features include infinite scrolling, auto-playing video reels, push notifications and variable reward systems designed to trigger dopamine loops.