ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Seeks Action Against Online Content Allegedly Insulting Sanatan Dharma

New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and social media platforms to identify, remove and block online content allegedly insulting Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities and disturbing communal harmony.

The public interest litigation filed by Gujarat-based social worker Hitendra Kumar Parsottambhai Gadhiya has made the Union ministries of Home Affairs and electronics and Information Technology, the Delhi government, Google/YouTube, Meta Platforms (Facebook and Instagram), X Corp and WhatsApp respondents.

“Issue a writ of mandamus commanding the Respondents to block/remove the social media posts published on social media platforms which have a tendency to incite the general public against communal harmony, national integrity, and judicial independence, and to undermine the authority of constitutional functionaries through an uninformed mob,” the plea said.

It seeks directions for identification, prevention, removal or blocking of unlawful, provocative, hateful, abusive, derogatory and misleading digital content, including fake news, incendiary speeches and anti-national slogans disseminated through social media platforms.

The petitioner said he approached the top court in the public interest for protection of communal harmony and enforcement of statutory obligations relating to unlawful digital content.