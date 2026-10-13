ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Challenges Restrictions On Protests At Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Supreme Court. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging restrictions on protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and the designation of alternative sites for public demonstrations. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar's standing order of October 11 de-notified Jantar Mantar and designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as the new venues for protests and demonstrations.

The Delhi Police, in its order, has stated that a detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for protests at the three venues will be issued separately. The plea raised concerns over the availability and suitability of designated protest venues in the national capital.

It submitted that the top court had earlier recognised Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and rejected Ramlila Maidan as an unsuitable alternative. The plea questioned the rationale behind the restrictions and the selection of other locations for demonstrations.