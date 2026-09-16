Plea In SC Against Centre’s Decision To Introduce Charges On UPI Transactions Above Rs 2000
The petitioner challenged the notifications on the ground that the newly introduced charges would ultimately affect the common citizen.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the quashing of Gazette notifications issued by the Centre on September 14 and 15, announcing charges on commercial UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.
The petition was filed by Advocate Anjan Datta. The petitioner challenged the notifications on the ground that the newly introduced charges would ultimately affect the common citizen.
The respondents in the petition are the Union government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the UPI & Services Steering Committee.
The petition warned that imposing charges on commercial UPI transactions could burden consumers, as businesses may pass the costs on. The Centre has meanwhile introduced a framework allowing Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) fees on high‑value commercial UPI payments, while keeping individual and small‑merchant transactions free.
The move follows amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, and notifications issued by the Ministry of Finance in September 2026.
According to the apex court’s website, the petition is yet to be listed for hearing before a bench. Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the platform from October 15, while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.
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