ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Against Centre’s Decision To Introduce Charges On UPI Transactions Above Rs 2000

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the quashing of Gazette notifications issued by the Centre on September 14 and 15, announcing charges on commercial UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

The petition was filed by Advocate Anjan Datta. The petitioner challenged the notifications on the ground that the newly introduced charges would ultimately affect the common citizen.

The respondents in the petition are the Union government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the UPI & Services Steering Committee.