ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Seeks To Restrain PM From Offering 'Chadar' At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to restrain Prime Minister Narendra Modi from offering a ceremonial 'chadar' at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The matter was mentioned before a vacation bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

"No listing today," the bench said. The top court asked advocate Barun Sinha, appearing for petitioners Jitender Singh and others, to approach the Registry. "It is submitted that the practice of the Prime Minister of India offering a chadar at the Ajmer Dargah of Moinuddin Chishti, initiated by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947 and continued since, has no legal or constitutional basis.