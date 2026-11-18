ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Seeks Extension Of Timeline For SIR Of Electoral Rolls In Delhi

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to extend the existing timeline for the SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi to ensure that no eligible elector is deprived of the opportunity to seek inclusion in the electoral roll. On October 29, the Election Commission had revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five states and Delhi following requests from the concerned chief electoral officers (CEOs).

In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of October 30. Disposal of claims has been pushed from November 30 to December 15 and the final roll will be published on December 22. The fresh application, which sought an extension of the existing timeline, was filed in the apex court in a pending petition by activist Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri.

The main petition has sought a direction to the poll panel to place in the public domain the list of electors who were issued notices during the SIR exercise in Delhi along with specific reasons for each notice.

The application has sought a direction to the Election Commission to extend the facility of submitting enumeration forms and restoration of earlier Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers to all electors whose names appear in the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) list in Delhi, irrespective of whether they had previously submitted Form 6.

"Extend the existing timeline for the SIR process in Delhi by an appropriate period to enable the ECI to effectively reach out to all excluded electors, facilitate submission of the requisite forms as per its letter dated November 6, 2026 and ensure that no eligible elector is deprived of the opportunity to seek inclusion in the electoral roll," the application, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, said.

It sought directions to ensure effective implementation of the poll panel's November 6 instructions for facilitating the inclusion of electors appearing in the ASDD list and removal of procedural barriers to their re-inclusion in electoral rolls in Delhi.

"Direct the ECI to immediately implement and operationalise the directions contained in its letter dated November 6, 2026, issued to the CEOs of seven states and UT, regarding the facilitation of inclusion of electors whose names appear in the ASDD list, and to place on record a compliance report detailing the steps taken pursuant thereto," the application said.