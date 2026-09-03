End Perks For Constitutional Functionaries Retiring To Dodge Removal: Plea In SC
The plea argued that these resignations, intended to avoid a transparent removal procedure, occur only because functionaries are aware they will receive perks after resigning.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s response on a plea seeking a declaration that any constitutional functionary, who tenders resignation to avoid removal from office, shall not be entitled to any perks, amenities, facilities and entitlements.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench sought the government's response to a plea by Pratik Vira, which flags the trend of constitutional functionaries resigning to dodge removal.
The plea urged the Apex court to issue a direction declaring that any provision entitling a constitutional functionary entitled to perks, amenities and facilities even after mid-tenure resignation just to avoid removal is unconstitutional and ultra vires Article 14 of the Constitution.
“The High Constitutional Office necessarily imposes an unwritten constitutional obligation upon such constitutional functionaries, either to complete their tenure or to face a transparent procedure of removal, an easy option of resigning to avoid removal is neither contemplated nor desirable, and these kinds of resignation defeat the confidence which the Constitution places upon the high constitutional functionaries”, said the plea.
The plea argued that these resignations, intended to avoid a transparent removal procedure occur only because constitutional functionaries are fully aware they will receive all the perks and benefits after resigning that they would have received upon completing their tenure.
The plea argued that these provisions entitling the constitutional functionaries to continue receiving perks and benefits even if they resign mid tenure are the root cause of such unconstitutional and unprincipled mid-tenure resignations.
“Because it is a settled position in law that except the Hon’ble President of India, who can be “impeached”, other constitutional functionaries are “removed” under the procedure prescribed under the Constitution. In case of judges occupying constitutional position, proceedings under the Judges Inquiry Act are contemplated, and for other constitutional functionaries, other procedural requirements for their removal are contemplated," said the plea.
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