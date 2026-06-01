ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Seeks Constituency-wise Disclosure Of Disenfranchisement In Bengal

A file photo of officials distributing the SIR enumeration forms in the Karimpur assembly constituency in Nadia ( ANI )

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court for a detailed constituency-wise disclosure of disenfranchisement caused by the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The PIL was filed by Prasenjit Bose, chairperson of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee's SIR Committee, through advocate Neha Rathi. The plea was filed after the Supreme Court recently upheld the Election Commission of India's (ECI) power to conduct the SIR of electoral rolls and the modalities employed.

The plea sought directions to the ECI, the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal and the state government to make public the detailed data pertaining to the electoral roll revision exercise.

The plea alleged that the revision of electoral rolls in the state just before the assembly elections, which saw a historic win for the BJP, had a significant impact on the outcome of these elections.