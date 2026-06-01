Plea In SC Seeks Constituency-wise Disclosure Of Disenfranchisement In Bengal
The plea was filed after the apex court recently upheld the Election Commission's power to conduct the SIR of electoral rolls and the modalities employed.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 1, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court for a detailed constituency-wise disclosure of disenfranchisement caused by the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
The PIL was filed by Prasenjit Bose, chairperson of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee's SIR Committee, through advocate Neha Rathi. The plea was filed after the Supreme Court recently upheld the Election Commission of India's (ECI) power to conduct the SIR of electoral rolls and the modalities employed.
The plea sought directions to the ECI, the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal and the state government to make public the detailed data pertaining to the electoral roll revision exercise.
The plea alleged that the revision of electoral rolls in the state just before the assembly elections, which saw a historic win for the BJP, had a significant impact on the outcome of these elections.
The plea said that an assembly constituency-wise analysis of the West Bengal assembly election results indicates that, out of the 208 seats secured by the BJP in 2026, the extent of alterations carried out under the SIR, including deletions and additions, exceeded the eventual margin of victory in 82 assembly constituencies.
The plea mentioned that out of these 82 constituencies, 70 were situated in 12 Muslim-concentrated districts. Notably, in 2021, the BJP had secured victory in only 9 of these constituencies.
"The data therefore suggests that the SIR-related alterations may have had a significant bearing on the electoral outcome in these 82 Assembly Constituencies," it said. The plea contended that more than 58 lakh electors were excluded during the enumeration phase of the SIR exercise in West Bengal.
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