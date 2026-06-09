ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Seek CBI Probe Against TVK Leader, AIADMK Ex-MLAs Over Alleged Horse-Trading

New Delhi: A plea moved on Tuesday in the Supreme Court seeks a direction for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary and four others, who joined the ruling party in Tamil Nadu after resigning as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs, for alleged horse-trading to form the C Joseph Vijay-led government in the state. The plea by advocate M Srinivasan was filed through advocate Achintya Tiwari.

The plea has sought a direction to the CBI to register a case against TVK general secretary N Anand alias Bussy N Anand and four former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam Assembly constituency), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) who resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK on May 25 and 26.

“Issue a writ of mandamus or any other appropriate writ, order or direction thereby directing the respondent No. 3, CBI, to register the case against the respondents Nos. 07 to 11 herein for allegedly indulging in the horse trading to prove the majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and further direct to conduct the investigation and to file final report within time fixed by this court," said the plea.