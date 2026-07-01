ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Refers To 'Rs 370 Biryani' Remark At Standup Comedy Show, Seeks Regulatory Framework

New Delhi: Referring to a controversial "Rs 370 biryani" remark during comedian Pranit More's show in Gurugram, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking direction to formulate a comprehensive regulatory framework for stand-up comedy, podcasts, social media platforms and artificial intelligence generated content.

The plea filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari also mentioned some recent "false" information being spread online that several Indian judges and Union ministers participated in a badminton tournament in London earlier this month at taxpayers' money.

The petition said that misleading material attained extraordinary circulation within a short span of time and generated extensive public commentary, criticism and speculation concerning the functioning, independence and propriety of constitutional institutions, before any official clarification could effectively reach the public domain.

Tiwari in his PIL said that existing legal mechanisms are predominantly reactive and become operational only after false information has already achieved irreversible virality.

"By the time fact-checks or official clarifications are issued, millions of users may have consumed, shared and relied upon inaccurate information, causing lasting reputational injury and erosion of public trust," the plea said.

"Regardless of whether the statement originated as humour, satire, improvised interaction or entertainment content, its algorithmic amplification transformed an isolated expression into nationwide digital discourse concerning the dignity of women, consent, privacy, public morality and constitutional responsibility," it said.