Plea In SC For Taking Cognisance Of Over 1,000 IndiGo Flights, Seeks Equitable Compensation To Passengers
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 6, 2025 at 6:12 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking suo motu cognisance of the large-scale cancellation of over 1,000 IndiGo flights across the country. The petitioner urged the apex court to constitute a special bench to hear this matter on an immediate basis, given the ongoing severity of the crisis.
The plea, filed by advocate Narendra Mishra, said it is imperative that the apex court ensures a mechanism for full and equitable compensation to the affected passengers for the travel cost, consequential losses (lost business, missed appointments, etc.), and the severe mental and physical agony endured.
The plea said the petitioner is challenging the cancellation of over 1,000 flights across the country, subjecting lakhs of passengers to extreme distress, suffering, and a humanitarian crisis at major airports.
The plea sought suo motu cognisance regarding an unprecedented, large-scale, and ongoing operational collapse of India’s largest air carrier, IndiGo, which has resulted in the cancellation of over 1,000 flights, subjecting lakhs of passengers to extreme distress, suffering, and a humanitarian crisis at major airports.
“The situation, which has been unfolding over several days, has transcended a mere contractual dispute between the airline and its customers; it has become a matter of grave public injury and a clear violation of the Fundamental Right to Life and Liberty (Article 21) of the citizens of India”, said the plea.
The plea said the chaos and suffering currently witnessed at airports are not reflective of the dignity and infrastructure expected in a modern democracy.
It added that the inability of a primary airline operator to manage its services safely and effectively, leading to mass disruptions, requires immediate judicial intervention to safeguard the public interest.
The plea said the airline’s on-time performance plummeted to a staggering low of 8.5% at six metro airports.
The plea said the airline has publicly attributed the operational collapse to miscalculations and planning lapses during the rollout of Phase 2 of the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots. “While the regulatory norm is intended to ensure pilot and passenger safety, the airline's failure to incorporate the new roster safely and efficiently amounts to gross mismanagement, which directly caused this national crisis”, it said.
“As a direct consequence of the mass cancellations, airfares on major sectors have skyrocketed, with some tickets being quoted at exorbitant rates (e.g., over Rs. 50,000 for a single flight between Mumbai and Delhi), effectively holding the travelling public hostage and destroying the fundamental promise of affordable air travel”, said the plea filed by the petitioners.
The plea said that while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have initiated a high-level inquiry and even granted a temporary, one-time exemption from certain FDTL norms (till February 10, 2026), the fact that the crisis reached such a magnitude suggests a failure in anticipatory and continuous regulatory monitoring. “Judicial intervention is required to ensure that the regulatory bodies enforce a structured, time-bound, and safe restoration of services, placing passenger welfare above corporate logistics”, it said.
The plea urged the apex court to issue a direction to IndiGo to immediately cease all further arbitrary cancellations, to safely restore all possible services, and, most crucially, to provide comprehensive, adequate, and free-of-cost alternative travel arrangements (on other carriers, trains, or surface transport) for all stranded and affected passengers, prioritising those with health and medical emergencies.
