Plea In SC For Taking Cognisance Of Over 1,000 IndiGo Flights, Seeks Equitable Compensation To Passengers

The plea is regarding the ongoing operational collapse of India’s largest air carrier, IndiGo, which has resulted in the cancellation of over 1,000 flights. ( Representational Image/AFP )

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking suo motu cognisance of the large-scale cancellation of over 1,000 IndiGo flights across the country. The petitioner urged the apex court to constitute a special bench to hear this matter on an immediate basis, given the ongoing severity of the crisis.

The plea, filed by advocate Narendra Mishra, said it is imperative that the apex court ensures a mechanism for full and equitable compensation to the affected passengers for the travel cost, consequential losses (lost business, missed appointments, etc.), and the severe mental and physical agony endured.

The plea said the petitioner is challenging the cancellation of over 1,000 flights across the country, subjecting lakhs of passengers to extreme distress, suffering, and a humanitarian crisis at major airports.

The plea sought suo motu cognisance regarding an unprecedented, large-scale, and ongoing operational collapse of India’s largest air carrier, IndiGo, which has resulted in the cancellation of over 1,000 flights, subjecting lakhs of passengers to extreme distress, suffering, and a humanitarian crisis at major airports.

“The situation, which has been unfolding over several days, has transcended a mere contractual dispute between the airline and its customers; it has become a matter of grave public injury and a clear violation of the Fundamental Right to Life and Liberty (Article 21) of the citizens of India”, said the plea.

The plea said the chaos and suffering currently witnessed at airports are not reflective of the dignity and infrastructure expected in a modern democracy.

It added that the inability of a primary airline operator to manage its services safely and effectively, leading to mass disruptions, requires immediate judicial intervention to safeguard the public interest.