Plea In SC For Stringent Guidelines For Issuing Aadhaar Cards To Adolescents, Adults
The plea said the UIDAI has issued 144 crore Aadhaar cards, and 99 per cent Indians have been enrolled.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue new Aadhaar cards only to citizens up to the age of six years and frame stringent guidelines for its issuance to adolescents and adults to stop infiltrators from masquerading as Indian citizens.
Lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay filed the plea through lawyer Ashwani Dubey. The plea argued that Aadhaar, originally intended as a proof of identity, has increasingly become a "foundational document" enabling individuals to obtain other identification documents, such as ration cards, domicile certificates and voter identity cards.
The plea said the UIDAI has issued 144 crore Aadhaar cards, and 99 per cent Indians have been enrolled. "Therefore, the petitioner is filing this writ petition as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) under Article 32, seeking a direction to UIDAI to issue new Aadhaar cards only to children and frame new stringent guidelines for adolescents and adults, so as to stop infiltrators from getting it and masquerading as Indian citizens," submitted the plea.
The plea contended that foreigners apply for Aadhaar under the 'foreign' category, but infiltrators apply for Aadhaar under the 'Indian citizen' category and get it easily made. “Thereafter, they obtain a ration card, birth and domicile certificate, driving licence, et cetera, essentially becoming indistinguishable from Indian citizens…," it said.
The plea has also sought a direction to the authorities to install display boards at common service centres stating that the 12-digit unique identification number is only a "proof of identity" and not a proof of citizenship, address or date of birth.
Besides all states and Union Territories, the plea has made UIDAI -- which is the authority that issues Aadhaar cards -- and Union ministries of Home, Law and Justice, and Electronics and Information Technology as parties.
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