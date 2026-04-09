ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC For Stringent Guidelines For Issuing Aadhaar Cards To Adolescents, Adults

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue new Aadhaar cards only to citizens up to the age of six years and frame stringent guidelines for its issuance to adolescents and adults to stop infiltrators from masquerading as Indian citizens.

Lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay filed the plea through lawyer Ashwani Dubey. The plea argued that Aadhaar, originally intended as a proof of identity, has increasingly become a "foundational document" enabling individuals to obtain other identification documents, such as ration cards, domicile certificates and voter identity cards.

The plea said the UIDAI has issued 144 crore Aadhaar cards, and 99 per cent Indians have been enrolled. "Therefore, the petitioner is filing this writ petition as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) under Article 32, seeking a direction to UIDAI to issue new Aadhaar cards only to children and frame new stringent guidelines for adolescents and adults, so as to stop infiltrators from getting it and masquerading as Indian citizens," submitted the plea.