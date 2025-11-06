Plea In SC For Judicial Intervention To Tackle Rising Air Pollution Levels
The plea argued that air pollution has become a public health emergency and called for an emergency declaration and a time-bound action plan
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST
New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking urgent judicial intervention to address the "persistent and systemic failure" in tackling the country's increasing air pollution levels. The plea has been made by Luke Christopher Coutinho, a holistic health coach and wellness expert.
The plea emphasised that the air pollution crisis has reached the proportions of a "public health emergency", violating citizens' fundamental right to life and health under Article 21 of the Constitution. The plea sought a declaration of air pollution as a national public health emergency and the formulation of a time-bound national action plan.
According to the plea, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019, aimed to reduce particulate matter by 20 to 30 per cent by 2024 (later extended to 40 per cent by 2026), has failed to meet its objectives.
"As of July 2025, official data reveals that only 25 of the 130 designated cities have achieved a 40 per cent reduction in PM10 levels from the 2017 baseline, while 25 other cities have in fact seen an increase," it said.
The petitioner named the Centre, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Commission for Air Quality Management, several Union ministries, NITI Aayog, and the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra as parties to the petition. The plea sought a direction to make NCAP targets binding with statutory force, including clear timelines, measurable indicators and enforceable penalties for non-compliance.
The plea claimed that, as documented by government and medical studies, approximately 2.2 million schoolchildren in the national capital have already suffered irreversible lung damage from air pollution. It also sought to set up a National Task Force on Air Quality and Public Health, chaired by an independent environmental health expert.
