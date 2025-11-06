ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC For Judicial Intervention To Tackle Rising Air Pollution Levels

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking urgent judicial intervention to address the "persistent and systemic failure" in tackling the country's increasing air pollution levels. The plea has been made by Luke Christopher Coutinho, a holistic health coach and wellness expert.

The plea emphasised that the air pollution crisis has reached the proportions of a "public health emergency", violating citizens' fundamental right to life and health under Article 21 of the Constitution. The plea sought a declaration of air pollution as a national public health emergency and the formulation of a time-bound national action plan.

According to the plea, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019, aimed to reduce particulate matter by 20 to 30 per cent by 2024 (later extended to 40 per cent by 2026), has failed to meet its objectives.