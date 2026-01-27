ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Challenges Definition Of Caste Discrimination In 2026 UGC Regulations

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging a recently notified University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation, claiming that it has adopted a non-inclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination and excludes certain categories from institutional protection.

The plea, filed by Vineet Jindal, contended that regulation 3(c) of the recently notified UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, is "non-inclusionary" and fails to protect students and faculty who do not belong to reserved categories.

The plea said the regulation violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under articles 14 (right to equality) and 15(1) (Prohibition of discrimination by the state on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth).