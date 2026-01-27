Plea In SC Challenges Definition Of Caste Discrimination In 2026 UGC Regulations
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 27, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging a recently notified University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation, claiming that it has adopted a non-inclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination and excludes certain categories from institutional protection.
The plea, filed by Vineet Jindal, contended that regulation 3(c) of the recently notified UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, is "non-inclusionary" and fails to protect students and faculty who do not belong to reserved categories.
The plea said the regulation violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under articles 14 (right to equality) and 15(1) (Prohibition of discrimination by the state on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth).
The plea assailed the regulation on the grounds that caste-based discrimination is defined strictly as discrimination against members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).
The plea said by limiting the scope of "caste-based discrimination" only to SC, ST, and OBC categories, the UGC has effectively denied institutional protection and grievance redressal to individuals belonging to the "general" or non-reserved categories who may also face harassment or bias based on their caste identity.
The plea said the provision in its present "exclusionary form" creates a hierarchy of protection that is unconstitutional. The plea urged the top court to restrain the authorities from enforcing regulation 3(c) in its current form and sought a direction to redefine caste-based discrimination in a "caste-neutral and constitutionally-compliant manner."
