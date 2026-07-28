ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In Supreme Court Against Delhi Police's Use Of 'Facial Recognition' At Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by a Rajya Sabha lawmaker challenging the alleged deployment of facial recognition technology (FRT) and other biometric surveillance measures by the Delhi Police during the recent Jantar Mantar protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party.

A A Rahim, a Rajya Sabha member from Kerala of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has approached the top court seeking a declaration that the use of indiscriminate biometric surveillance at peaceful public assemblies is unconstitutional and should be restrained until Parliament enacts a law specifically authorising and regulating such measures.

The plea, filed through advocate Subhash Chandran K R, alleged that the Delhi Police conducted biometric surveillance in a "complete legal vacuum".

It said that neither the Delhi Police Standing Orders governing protests nor the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, authorises biometric surveillance of persons participating in civilian assemblies.

According to the plea, the Delhi Police carried out automated extraction and matching of protesters' biometric identifiers and allegedly linked the data with permanent national criminal databases.