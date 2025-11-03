Plea In Bombay High Court Claims Mumbai Hostage-Taker Was Killed In 'Fake Encounter', Seeks CBI Probe
The petitioner, Shobha Buddhivant, claimed the police killed Arya "under the pretext of self-defence and retaliation at the behest of a political leader".
By PTI
Published : November 3, 2025 at 9:58 PM IST
Mumbai: A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into the "fake encounter" of Rohit Arya, who had held 17 children and two adults hostage at a recording studio in Mumbai, by police during the rescue operation. The petitioner, Shobha Buddhivant, claimed the police killed Arya "under the pretext of self-defence and retaliation at the behest of a political leader".
The petition, filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, stated that Arya was dealing with mental stress caused by the state government's failure to settle his pending dues. The plea has urged the high court to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The case is being investigated by a magistrate and the crime branch of Mumbai Police. Questioning the police's version that Arya had first fired at the police team with his air gun, the petitioner stated that the police could have shot Arya below the waist.
Arya had taken 17 children and two adults hostage at a recording studio in Mumbai on October 30. He was shot during the rescue operation. Arya suffered a bullet injury during the police operation, following which he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
Arya, was reportedly frustrated with the Maharashtra government for allegedly denying him credit for a school development project titled “Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala.” Former minister Deepak Kheskar, speaking on the incident, admitted that the project belonged to Arya and said authorities should have resolved the matter.
"Rohit Arya had a concept called Swachhta Monitor (Cleanliness Monitor). He was also assigned work for my school’s Sundar Shala (Beautiful School) project. Rohit took money directly from the department, and the department was called in. This matter should be resolved through discussion with the department. It is wrong to hold someone hostage like this," he said.
Also Read
Mumbai Hostage Crisis: All Children Rescued Safely; Accused Shot Dead