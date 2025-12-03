ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea For Permanent Commission: Nation Proud Of SSC Women IAF Officers, Says SC

New Delhi: The nation is proud of Short Service Commission (SSC) women Air Force officers irrespective of their specific roles in the armed forces, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while hearing final arguments against denial of permanent commission to some of them.

A bench comprising Chief Justices Surya Kant and justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh made the observations while hearing the submissions of senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, representing Wg Cdr Sucheta Edn and others, who claimed discrimination for being denied the permanent commission (PC).

"In a system, every duty is a responsible duty whether it is a ground duty or a duty in air... the country is proud of your services. We are proud of your services," the CJI said when a SSC woman officer argued herself to give account of her job profile in the Air Force.

Guruswamy referred to the 2019 HR (human resources) policy of the armed forces and assailed it by saying that the criteria for being considered for the PC were changed and this violated Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.

Referring to specific cases of some SSC officers, the senior lawyer said they had the requisite CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) and yet they were not considered because their cases were not categories as they were pregnant and on maternity leave.

She referred to various judgements and said that it has been held that women staff cannot be discriminated against on account of pregnancy and maternity leaves. The bench will resume final hearing in the case on December 9.