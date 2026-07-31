ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Plea For Declaring Polygamy Among Muslims As Unconstitutional’: SC Notice To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on a plea to declare the practice of polygamy among Muslims unconstitutional for violating constitutional provisions.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench issued notice to the Centre on a petition filed by women's rights activists Zakia Soman and Noorjehan Safia Niaz and others. The bench tagged the plea with pending matters. The plea sought direction to apply Section 82 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which punishes bigamy uniformly, by removing any exemptions under the Muslim Personal Law.

The plea filed through advocate Shriya Maini challenged the constitutional validity of Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, as it recognises and validates the practice of polygamy, creating a legal vacuum where Muslim women are denied the protection against bigamy available to all other citizens under Section 82 of the BNS.

The plea urged the apex court to issue directions to the Centre to take legislative steps to abolish the practice of polygamy and ensure it is treated as void ab initio (invalid from the outset) for all citizens regardless of religion.

"The present writ petition is filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India in the public interest to protect the fundamental rights of Muslim women," it said.