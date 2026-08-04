Plea Challenges CAPF Act, SC Seeks Centre’s Response
The petitioners, CISF officers, contended that all CAPFs enjoy Organised Group A Central Civil Service status regarding promotion, appointments, eligibility, pay, upgradation, cadre review, etc.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from Centre on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi. The plea was filed by Sanjay Prakash and 33 others, through advocate Mamidipudi Venkatarama Mukunda.
The petitioners are officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is an Armed Force of the Union under Entry 2, List I, Seventh Schedule and, along with BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB, is informally described as 'Central Armed Police Force' (CAFF). Some of them have retired from the service. After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to the Centre on the plea.
Challenging the CAPF Act, the plea contended that it amounts to an impermissible legislative override of the court's earlier judgment, barring the deputation of IPS officers in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).
“This court, in Harananda Vs Union of India (2019), inter alia declared that CISF and other forces are Organised Group A Central Civil Service, and further granted of non-functional financial upgradation, as admissible to all Organised Group A Central Civil Service,” said the plea.
The plea contended that subsequently, this court vide judgment and order dated May 23, 2025, in a civil appeal, directed and clarified that the CISF and other forces are Organised Group A Central Civil Service for all purposes, including cadre review. It also said that the status of Organised Group A Central Civil Service has consequences with respect to service conditions regarding promotion and appointment to cadre posts, eligibility criteria for promotion, pay and grant of non-functional financial upgradation, cadre review, etc.
The plea seeks a declaration that the Act is unconstitutional on the ground that it violates Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution, as well as the doctrine of separation of powers.
In May, 2025, the Apex court had directed that posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs up to the level of SAG (Senior Administrative Grade) should be progressively reduced within a period of time, such as two years.
The Apex court had also held that CAPFs must be treated as part of Organised Group A Services (OGAS), not only for the purpose of granting Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU), but also for all cadre-related matters, including cadre review.
“Seeking to nullify the effect of the judgment without taking away its basis. Parliament enacted the Impugned Act. Section 3 of the Impugned Act provides that, notwithstanding the binding judgments, the Central government has to make rules for promotion, deputation, and conditions of service of officers in the CAPF,” said the plea.
It also said the first proviso to Section 3(1), read with the First and Second Schedules, retains the service conditions enumerated in existing rules regarding deputation of IPS officers, eligibility criteria for promotion of cadre officers, pay, etc. “The second proviso to Section 3(1) expressly retains deputation of IPS officers of 50 per cent at Inspector General posts and also other posts. Section 5 of the Impugned Act provides that any financial benefits granted to the Services shall continue to be granted till such time new orders are issued in this regard," it said.
The plea said the Act purports to take away all rights crystallised in favour of the petitioners regarding status of Organised Group A Central Civil Service, and consequences arising therefrom — regarding appointment and promotion to cadre posts, eligibility criteria for promotion, exclusion of deputation of IPS officers, pay, grant of non-functional financial upgradation in terms of the recommendation of the 6th Pay Commission, etc.
“Such an approach is violative of the doctrine of separation of powers. The petitioners herein seek to rely on the judgment in Sanjay Prakash to establish their fundamental right to equality, and against stagnation. In Sanjay Prakash, the petitioners herein specifically raised the grounds that the preambular guarantee of equality of status and opportunity would entail that similarly placed people cannot treated dissimilarly,” said the plea.
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