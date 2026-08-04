ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea Challenges CAPF Act, SC Seeks Centre’s Response

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from Centre on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi. The plea was filed by Sanjay Prakash and 33 others, through advocate Mamidipudi Venkatarama Mukunda.

The petitioners are officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is an Armed Force of the Union under Entry 2, List I, Seventh Schedule and, along with BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB, is informally described as 'Central Armed Police Force' (CAFF). Some of them have retired from the service. After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to the Centre on the plea.

Challenging the CAPF Act, the plea contended that it amounts to an impermissible legislative override of the court's earlier judgment, barring the deputation of IPS officers in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

“This court, in Harananda Vs Union of India (2019), inter alia declared that CISF and other forces are Organised Group A Central Civil Service, and further granted of non-functional financial upgradation, as admissible to all Organised Group A Central Civil Service,” said the plea.

The plea contended that subsequently, this court vide judgment and order dated May 23, 2025, in a civil appeal, directed and clarified that the CISF and other forces are Organised Group A Central Civil Service for all purposes, including cadre review. It also said that the status of Organised Group A Central Civil Service has consequences with respect to service conditions regarding promotion and appointment to cadre posts, eligibility criteria for promotion, pay and grant of non-functional financial upgradation, cadre review, etc.

The plea seeks a declaration that the Act is unconstitutional on the ground that it violates Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution, as well as the doctrine of separation of powers.