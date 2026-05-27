ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea Challenges 3-Language Mandate In Class 9; SC Seeks Response From Centre, NCERT And CBSE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on a plea against CBSE's decision to make a third language compulsory for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic year.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre before the bench.

The apex court said it wanted a report on the logistical preparedness to implement the decision. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the petitioner, contended that as per the circular, the students have to study three languages from the very next academic year.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in a connected matter, contended that the matter raised important constitutional issues. It was pointed out that textbooks are not even available.