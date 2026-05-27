Plea Challenges 3-Language Mandate In Class 9; SC Seeks Response From Centre, NCERT And CBSE
The apex court said it wanted a report on the logistical preparedness to implement the decision.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 27, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on a plea against CBSE's decision to make a third language compulsory for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic year.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre before the bench.
The apex court said it wanted a report on the logistical preparedness to implement the decision. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the petitioner, contended that as per the circular, the students have to study three languages from the very next academic year.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in a connected matter, contended that the matter raised important constitutional issues. It was pointed out that textbooks are not even available.
Sibal contended that it was a "federal issue" and that language should be a matter of choice, not imposition. The petitioners’ counsel requested the bench to ask CBSE not to implement the decision from July 1, when the next academic year starts. However, the bench did not pass any interim direction. "We will see," the CJI said.
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing in the second week of July. The PIL has been filed by a group of 19 petitioners comprising parents and teachers from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Chennai, against the Union of India, CBSE, and NCERT.
According to the petition, the CBSE circular mandates that, effective July 1, 2026, Class IX students must study three languages (R1, R2 and R3), with at least two being native Indian languages.
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