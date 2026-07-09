ETV Bharat / bharat

In NSE Scam Case, Delhi HC Rejects Ex-CEO Chitra Ramkrishna's Plea, Challenging Definitions Of 'Public Servant', 'Public Service'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, challenging the definitions of "public servant" and "public service" under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A division bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja observed that the NSE performs a public service function, and Ramkrishna, as the former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the NSE, cannot dissociate herself from the actions taken on behalf of the body.

The High Court also rejected the plea challenging the order granting sanction to prosecute Ramkrishna, who is an accused in the alleged NSE co-location scam case, in which, she is accused of frequently upgrading the designation and compensation of former NSE employee, Anand Subramanian.