ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea Alleges 'Vague' Definition Of Wetland, SC Notice To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on a plea alleging that the definition of 'wetland' under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, was "vague".

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. The bench was hearing a petition filed by biologist Ravindra Sinha and others challenging the constitutional validity of the definition of 'wetland' under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017. Rule 2(g) of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules defines a 'wetland' as an area of marsh, fen, peatland, or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary.

During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioners, contended that the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules diluted the protection available to wetlands. It was argued that this resulted in a large number of ecologically sensitive sites being excluded from regulatory safeguards. The senior counsel stressed that 44 out of the 99 sites have lost regulatory safeguards.