Plea Alleges 'Vague' Definition Of Wetland, SC Notice To Centre
The top court was hearing a petition filed by biologist Ravindra Sinha and others challenging the constitutional validity of the definition of 'wetland'.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on a plea alleging that the definition of 'wetland' under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, was "vague".
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. The bench was hearing a petition filed by biologist Ravindra Sinha and others challenging the constitutional validity of the definition of 'wetland' under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017. Rule 2(g) of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules defines a 'wetland' as an area of marsh, fen, peatland, or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary.
During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioners, contended that the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules diluted the protection available to wetlands. It was argued that this resulted in a large number of ecologically sensitive sites being excluded from regulatory safeguards. The senior counsel stressed that 44 out of the 99 sites have lost regulatory safeguards.
After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to the Union of India and the National Wetlands Committee. The apex court sought their responses by August 10. "We are limiting our notice to the vagueness of the definition," the bench observed.
The petition contended that the exclusionary portion of Rule 2(g) effectively takes away protection from several wetlands by excluding river channels, paddy fields, human-made water bodies or tanks constructed for drinking water purposes, and structures created for aquaculture, salt production, recreation and irrigation.
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