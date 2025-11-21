ETV Bharat / bharat

Players Won't Be Put To Disadvantage, Would Intervene To Ensure Indian Super League Is Held: Centre To SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it will intervene to ensure that the Indian Super League (ISL), country's top-tier football competition, is held and players are not put to any disadvantage. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta contended that he had a word with the minister concerned, who knew the issue and had remarked that ISL must be held. Mehta said, “How it is to be held, what sponsors, who will finance, etc, can be left to the government. The government would intervene to ensure that the ISL is held and our players are not put to any disadvantage."

Mehta said the ultimate beneficiary is the players, who should not be put to any disadvantage either because of a lack of sponsors or owners for existing clubs. The bench observed that it should not give the impression that the government is interfering. "Absolutely. Otherwise, we have no role," Mehta said.

The bench was informed that the minister concerned has said the government will do everything, bearing one factor in mind that anything being done should be in conformity with FIFA regulation so that we may not fall foul of that.