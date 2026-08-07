ETV Bharat / bharat

Played No Role: India Distances Itself From Sheikh Hasina's Press Conference

New Delhi: India on Friday sought to distance itself from former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's media interaction in New Delhi, saying it neither played a role in it nor endorsed her comments regarding the Bangladesh government

In her virtual news conference on Wednesday, Hasina announced that she is determined to return to Bangladesh in December to put the country on the "right track" by restoring democracy, notwithstanding the risk of imprisonment or a death sentence.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry reacted sharply to Hasina's media interaction and said the country is "outraged" as the interaction was permitted to be held despite Dhaka conveying concerns to New Delhi over the likely ramifications of the event on the bilateral relations.

Though the former Bangladesh prime minister has given a series of email interviews over the past few months, it was her first media interaction after taking shelter in India.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India since fleeing Dhaka on August 5, 2024.