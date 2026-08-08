Plans Afoot To Transform Agra Mental Health Institute Into NIMHANS-2
If approved, it will be the first institute in North India to offer more than 50 academic and super-specialty courses in mental health-related disciplines
Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Agra: Plans are afoot to transform Agra’s Mental Health Institute and Hospital, which was started in 1859, into a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). The first such institute is in Bengaluru. The Uttar Pradesh government has submitted a proposal to the Centre to develop Agra's 166-year-old institute into NIMHANS-2.
If approved, this institute will be the first national institute in North India and the second in the country to offer over 50 academic and super-speciality courses in mental health, psychiatry, neuroscience and related disciplines. This will not only provide advanced treatment to patients across the country but is also expected to significantly expand the fields of medical education, research, human resource development and medical tourism.
It is learnt that when British officers and soldiers, terrified by the 1857 war of independence, fell into mental depression, the idea of establishing a mental health institute in Agra was conceived. The institute, spread across approximately 172 acres, presently provides treatment to patients suffering from mental depression from Uttar Pradesh and several other states.
Institute Director Dr Dinesh Singh Rathore said that upgradation of the institution to the level of NIMHANS-2 will not only improve patient care but also create an ecosystem for new research.
Referring to NIMHANS in Bengaluru, he said, "Patients from across India and even abroad come there for treatment. Agra is already a hub for eco-tourism. Thousands of tourists from all over the country and abroad visit the Taj Mahal and other monuments every day. Therefore, when NIMHANS-2 is established, Agra will prove to be an important hub for medical tourism."
"Furthermore, the development of a medical tourism ecosystem here will provide employment opportunities, including transportation, hotels, paying guest accommodations and cabs,” Rathore said.
Union Minister SP Singh Baghel disclosed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had spoken about establishing an institute similar to NIMHANS in the Lok Sabha. Following this, the matter was expedited at the level of the Uttar Pradesh government, and a letter was written to the Centre with the consent of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Baghel disclosed that he met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, presenting the Uttar Pradesh government's recommendation, a letter from the Director of the Agra institute, Agra Divisional Commissioner's recommendation and a letter from the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare of the state. He said a consensus was reached on the matter.
Senior historian Rajkishore 'Raje' explained the historical relevance of the Agra institution and disclosed that the city was the headquarters of the North-Western Provinces.
In 1853, Lord Dalhousie appointed John Russell Kelvin as Lieutenant Governor and sent him to Agra. During Kelvin's tenure, the 1857 mutiny took place with Agra, Jhansi and Meerut as the theatre.
"The war of independence caused mental stress to Kelvin. It shook the foundations of British rule. Due to the lack of adequate security forces in Agra, British officers and their families were unable to leave the Agra Fort. Kelvin feared that the 1,200 Indian soldiers stationed in the Fort might revolt. This fear and stress caused a mental breakdown, leading to psychosis. Several other soldiers also became mentally ill. This depression led to Kelvin contracting cholera and dying on September 9, 1857," he disclosed.
Raje added, "British officers, fearing the revolutionaries, buried Kelvin in front of the Diwan-e-Aam in the Agra Fort, where his grave lies. After the mutiny subsided, Queen Victoria ordered an investigation which revealed that British soldiers, officers and Lieutenant Governor Kelvin had suffered from depression. Consequently, a mental hospital was opened in Agra in 1859, becoming the country's fourth after the ones in Calcutta (Kolkata), Bombay (Mumbai) and Madras (Chennai)."
Dr Rathore added that from the establishment of the hospital until 1905, the Inspector General of Prisons was in charge of the institution. In 1934, Dr Banarasi Das became the first Indian to become the Superintendent of the Mental Hospital and founded the Royal Medico-Psychological Association.
"After independence, the Indian Psychiatry Society was formed in 1947. In 1955, Medical Superintendent Dr R.S. Lal initiated the MD Psychiatry course at the institute. During the tenure of Dr K.C. Dubey, who served as Superintendent from 1957 to 1975, a study on schizophrenia was conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). Seven countries, including the United States, England and India, participated in the study," he said while adding that at that time Agra was Asia's only mental health institute that was involved in this research.
Following the research, family wards were established in mental hospitals worldwide to treat patients with schizophrenia. Patients are treated in the presence of family members. Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) was introduced for the treatment of mentally ill patients. In 1986, the MD program was moved to SN Medical College. The MD Psychiatry program was reinstated in 2012. Additionally, MPhil Clinical Psychology, MPhil Psychiatry, Social Work, and Nursing programs were introduced.
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