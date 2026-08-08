ETV Bharat / bharat

Plans Afoot To Transform Agra Mental Health Institute Into NIMHANS-2

Agra: Plans are afoot to transform Agra’s Mental Health Institute and Hospital, which was started in 1859, into a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). The first such institute is in Bengaluru. The Uttar Pradesh government has submitted a proposal to the Centre to develop Agra's 166-year-old institute into NIMHANS-2.

If approved, this institute will be the first national institute in North India and the second in the country to offer over 50 academic and super-speciality courses in mental health, psychiatry, neuroscience and related disciplines. This will not only provide advanced treatment to patients across the country but is also expected to significantly expand the fields of medical education, research, human resource development and medical tourism.

It is learnt that when British officers and soldiers, terrified by the 1857 war of independence, fell into mental depression, the idea of ​​establishing a mental health institute in Agra was conceived. The institute, spread across approximately 172 acres, presently provides treatment to patients suffering from mental depression from Uttar Pradesh and several other states.

Institute Director Dr Dinesh Singh Rathore said that upgradation of the institution to the level of NIMHANS-2 will not only improve patient care but also create an ecosystem for new research.

Referring to NIMHANS in Bengaluru, he said, "Patients from across India and even abroad come there for treatment. Agra is already a hub for eco-tourism. Thousands of tourists from all over the country and abroad visit the Taj Mahal and other monuments every day. Therefore, when NIMHANS-2 is established, Agra will prove to be an important hub for medical tourism."

"Furthermore, the development of a medical tourism ecosystem here will provide employment opportunities, including transportation, hotels, paying guest accommodations and cabs,” Rathore said.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel disclosed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had spoken about establishing an institute similar to NIMHANS in the Lok Sabha. Following this, the matter was expedited at the level of the Uttar Pradesh government, and a letter was written to the Centre with the consent of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.