ETV Bharat / bharat

Plans Afoot To Cap Number Of Vehicles Crossing Atal Tunnel Daily

Kullu: Plans are afoot to cap the daily number of vehicles crossing the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh that is grappling with a heavy traffic flow. The administration in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts is chalking out a blueprint in this direction in collaboration with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The purpose is to determine the number of vehicles passing through the Atal Tunnel daily while keeping in mind its carrying capacity.

This is a 9.02 km long, all-weather highway tunnel located at an altitude of over 10,000 ft, connecting Manali to the Lahaul valley, Spiti and Ladakh sectors, while bypassing the treacherous Rohtang Pass.

Ever since its opening in 2020, it has emerged as a major tourist destination for visitors from across the country and even abroad.

Sources said that the capping of vehicles is being mooted keeping in mind the safety risk posed by the increasing pressure of heavy vehicles on the Atal Tunnel. They said the administration will soon decide on the daily number of vehicles allowed to pass through the tunnel so that it is not damaged.