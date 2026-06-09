Plans Afoot To Cap Number Of Vehicles Crossing Atal Tunnel Daily
The purpose is to determine the number of vehicles passing through the tunnel daily, while keeping in mind its carrying capacity.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Kullu: Plans are afoot to cap the daily number of vehicles crossing the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh that is grappling with a heavy traffic flow. The administration in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts is chalking out a blueprint in this direction in collaboration with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The purpose is to determine the number of vehicles passing through the Atal Tunnel daily while keeping in mind its carrying capacity.
This is a 9.02 km long, all-weather highway tunnel located at an altitude of over 10,000 ft, connecting Manali to the Lahaul valley, Spiti and Ladakh sectors, while bypassing the treacherous Rohtang Pass.
Ever since its opening in 2020, it has emerged as a major tourist destination for visitors from across the country and even abroad.
Sources said that the capping of vehicles is being mooted keeping in mind the safety risk posed by the increasing pressure of heavy vehicles on the Atal Tunnel. They said the administration will soon decide on the daily number of vehicles allowed to pass through the tunnel so that it is not damaged.
The tunnel was constructed with a design capacity of bearing around 4,500 vehicles per day, which includes 3,000 light and 1,500 heavy vehicles. However, this number increases manifold during the tourist season. This also leads to high pollution levels in the tunnel besides the challenges of managing traffic congestion, road safety and emergency response.
The construction of the tunnel has resulted in an unprecedented increase in tourism activity in the Lahaul valley that previously remained virtually traffic-free from November to April, after the closure of the Rohtang pass. Now, thousands of vehicles are passing through the tunnel daily, even during the winter months. The administration believes that uncontrolled traffic could lead to environmental pressures and potential disasters in the future.
Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti, Kiran Bhadana said, "The Atal Tunnel is experiencing overflowing vehicular traffic, which is increasing challenges related to road safety, environmental protection and disaster management. The administration is studying all aspects and working to take necessary steps. Detailed discussions have been held with the Kullu administration, and a decision on the number of vehicles passing through the Atal Tunnel is expected soon."
The number of vehicles passing through the tunnel is consistently on the rise. Police sources disclosed that the number of vehicles increased from 12,41,150 in 2023 to 16,40,719 in 2025. This year 7,82,976 vehicles have crossed the tunnel between January and May. The number is expected to go up, with June being the peak summer tourism month.
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