Planning A Domestic Vacation This Summer? Tourism Experts Warn Costs Rising Due To Hike In Fuel, Airfare, LPG, Hotel Fares
While increase in fuel prices has affected transportation costs, higher LPG prices have raised operational expenses for hotels and restaurants, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Rising fuel, cooking gas and travel costs are creating a difficult situation for India’s domestic tourism sector, at a time the government is encouraging citizens to explore destinations within the country instead of traveling abroad for leisure.
PM Modi’s appeal to promote domestic tourism has generated interest in lesser-known destinations across India, which could benefit local economies, small hotels, transport operators, and regional tourism businesses. But the increase in airfares, fuel and cooking gas prices, including petrol, diesel, and LPG, has significantly raised the operational costs of travel and dynamic fare in hotels and hospitality services.
As a result, domestic tour packages have reportedly become 10-12 per cent more expensive, and industry experts expect further price hikes if fuel costs continue to rise. Higher transportation expenses directly affect airline tickets, tourist buses, taxis, hotel bookings, and food services, making budget travel more difficult for middle-class families.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajnish Kaistha, tourism expert and Senior Vice President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators said rising fuel prices, airfares and cooking gas costs have pushed up domestic travel expenses considerably.
“It is no doubt that visiting some destinations has already become more expensive due to the increase in fuel prices, airfares and cooking gas costs. According to information I have received, tour costs have already gone up by around 10-12 per cent, and are likely to rise by another 15 per cent,” he said.
Industry experts believe the increase in petrol and diesel prices has directly affected transportation costs, while higher LPG prices have raised operational expenses for hotels and restaurants. The combined impact is making domestic vacation packages costlier for middle-class families, especially during peak tourist seasons.
Highlighting the growing concern over rising travel expenses, Rajan Sehgal, Chairman of Public Relation Council, Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat said domestic tour packages are becoming increasingly expensive, especially operational costs like airfare, transportation, and food. Sehgal stated the cost escalation is already visible in several popular tourist circuits and may rise further in the coming months depending on traveler demand.
“Tour packages have already become expensive in some places and are likely to cost more in the future depending on destination demand. For example, tourists planning to visit hill stations during the summer season have to pay more. Similarly, if a destination is witnessing high demand, travelers may have to bear an additional cost of around 10-15 per cent due to rising airfares, road transport charges and food prices,” he said.
Industry people said seasonal demand, combined with increasing fuel and operational costs, is pushing up prices across the tourism sector, affecting transportation, accommodation and hospitality services alike.
Offering a balanced perspective on the rising travel costs, Garish Oberoi, Honorary Secretary of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India, told ETV Bharat that domestic travel still remains comparatively affordable when compared with foreign travel, despite recent increase in local transportation and accommodation expenses.
Oberoi noted that while airfare and hotel tariffs within the country have witnessed a marginal rise, the overall cost of domestic travel is still lower than many international holiday packages.
“If we compare airfares for foreign and domestic travel, the prices are not excessively high. However, it is true that there has been a slight increase in local travel and hotel booking prices,” he said.
He further stressed that the growing preference for domestic destinations could prove beneficial for the tourism sector in the long run. “Increasing footfall at domestic destinations will help boost the tourism industry and strengthen the local economy,” Oberoi added.
Industry stakeholders believe that the rising interest in domestic tourism will help to create new opportunities and it is expected to generate employment and encourage infrastructure development in tourism circuits.
Sharing a different perspective on the rising cost of travel, tourism expert Subhas Goyal, the chairman of Stic Travel & Air Charter Group, said the increase in domestic tour prices has not significantly affected tourist movement, as many travelers are adjusting their plans to fit their budgets rather than cancelling vacations altogether.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Goyal explained that tourists are now opting for shorter holidays to manage increasing travel expenses. “In domestic tourism, the hike in tour costs is not affecting travelers much because tourists have reduced the duration of their trips to balance their budgets. For example, tourists who earlier booked 10-day tour packages are now opting for trips of five to six days, which helps them manage expenses,” he said.
Goyal also pointed out that domestic tourism has witnessed a strong rise in recent months as travelers increasingly prefer destinations within India over international vacations. “In the current scenario, domestic tourism has increased because tourists are avoiding foreign tours and instead booking domestic destinations,” he added.