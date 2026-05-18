ETV Bharat / bharat

Planning A Domestic Vacation This Summer? Tourism Experts Warn Costs Rising Due To Hike In Fuel, Airfare, LPG, Hotel Fares

New Delhi: Rising fuel, cooking gas and travel costs are creating a difficult situation for India’s domestic tourism sector, at a time the government is encouraging citizens to explore destinations within the country instead of traveling abroad for leisure.

PM Modi’s appeal to promote domestic tourism has generated interest in lesser-known destinations across India, which could benefit local economies, small hotels, transport operators, and regional tourism businesses. But the increase in airfares, fuel and cooking gas prices, including petrol, diesel, and LPG, has significantly raised the operational costs of travel and dynamic fare in hotels and hospitality services.

As a result, domestic tour packages have reportedly become 10-12 per cent more expensive, and industry experts expect further price hikes if fuel costs continue to rise. Higher transportation expenses directly affect airline tickets, tourist buses, taxis, hotel bookings, and food services, making budget travel more difficult for middle-class families.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajnish Kaistha, tourism expert and Senior Vice President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators said rising fuel prices, airfares and cooking gas costs have pushed up domestic travel expenses considerably.

“It is no doubt that visiting some destinations has already become more expensive due to the increase in fuel prices, airfares and cooking gas costs. According to information I have received, tour costs have already gone up by around 10-12 per cent, and are likely to rise by another 15 per cent,” he said.

Industry experts believe the increase in petrol and diesel prices has directly affected transportation costs, while higher LPG prices have raised operational expenses for hotels and restaurants. The combined impact is making domestic vacation packages costlier for middle-class families, especially during peak tourist seasons.

Highlighting the growing concern over rising travel expenses, Rajan Sehgal, Chairman of Public Relation Council, Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat said domestic tour packages are becoming increasingly expensive, especially operational costs like airfare, transportation, and food. Sehgal stated the cost escalation is already visible in several popular tourist circuits and may rise further in the coming months depending on traveler demand.

Rajan Sehgal (ETV Bharat)

“Tour packages have already become expensive in some places and are likely to cost more in the future depending on destination demand. For example, tourists planning to visit hill stations during the summer season have to pay more. Similarly, if a destination is witnessing high demand, travelers may have to bear an additional cost of around 10-15 per cent due to rising airfares, road transport charges and food prices,” he said.