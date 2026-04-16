Planes Collide At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Clips Parked Akasa Air Flight
Akasa airline said it has informed authorities and the incident is currently under investigation following the ground collision, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: A ground incident involving a SpiceJet aircraft and a parked Akasa Air plane was reported at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday, raising fresh concerns over ground safety operations at one of India’s busiest airports.
According to officials, a SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 aircraft clipped its wing while taxiing and collided with the wing of a stationary Akasa Air plane. The Akasa aircraft was parked at the time of the incident. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Confirming the development, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “This is to confirm that on April 16, a SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground incident while taxiing at Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another airline’s aircraft. The SpiceJet aircraft has since been grounded in Delhi.”
Akasa Air also issued a statement, noting that its aircraft, which was scheduled to operate flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad, had to abort its departure plans following the collision.
“Akasa’s aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on April 16, 2026,” the airline’s spokesperson said.
Providing further details, the airline added, “Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it.”
All passengers and crew onboard the Akasa flight were safely disembarked after the incident. The airline said it is making alternate travel arrangements to minimise disruption. “All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest,” the spokesperson said.
Akasa Air confirmed that relevant authorities have been informed and an investigation is currently underway. “In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation,” the statement said.
Reaffirming its commitment to safety, the airline added, “At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.”
As of now, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has not issued an official statement on the incident. Further details are awaited as authorities examine the circumstances leading to the collision.
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