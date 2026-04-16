ETV Bharat / bharat

Planes Collide At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Clips Parked Akasa Air Flight

New Delhi: A ground incident involving a SpiceJet aircraft and a parked Akasa Air plane was reported at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday, raising fresh concerns over ground safety operations at one of India’s busiest airports.

According to officials, a SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 aircraft clipped its wing while taxiing and collided with the wing of a stationary Akasa Air plane. The Akasa aircraft was parked at the time of the incident. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Confirming the development, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “This is to confirm that on April 16, a SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground incident while taxiing at Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another airline’s aircraft. The SpiceJet aircraft has since been grounded in Delhi.”

Akasa Air also issued a statement, noting that its aircraft, which was scheduled to operate flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad, had to abort its departure plans following the collision.

“Akasa’s aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on April 16, 2026,” the airline’s spokesperson said.