Plane Crash Was Devastating; Doing Everything To Support Affected People: Air India CEO

Photo of the wreckage of the Air India plane that crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad on June 12. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Wednesday said the plane crash in June was devastating for people, families and the staff involved, and the airline has been doing everything to support those affected to ease their journey forward. Speaking at a conference in the national capital, Wilson also said the interim probe report into the crash indicated that there was nothing wrong with the aircraft, the engines and the operation of the airline.

"We obviously, as with everyone else, we await the final report, and if there's anything to learn from it, we will," he said at his first public engagement in India post the aircraft crash.

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12.

"It was absolutely devastating for the people involved, for the families of those involved, and the staff.

"And since that time we have really been doing absolutely everything we can to support those affected, both families and also those on the ground, also the first responders, and really do whatever we can to ease their journey forward," Wilson said.