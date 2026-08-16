ETV Bharat / bharat

'Place Larger National Interest Above Narrow Self-interest': Vice Prez To Students At SRM Convocation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan addressing the Convocation of S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu, Chennai. ( X@VPIndia )

Chennai: Vice President, C P Radhakrishnan, on Sunday called upon the students to make the "nation first" as their guiding principle and also urged them to uphold constitutional values.

He urged students to uphold "constitutional values, respect diversity, strengthen national unity and place the larger national interest above narrow self-interest."

The Vice President was addressing the 22nd Convocation of S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu, Chennai.

Vice President said a convocation is much more than the award of degrees and celebrates years of perseverance, discipline and learning. He said the knowledge, innovation and hard work should contribute to the progress, security and prosperity of the country.

Appreciating SRMIST for creating an academic ecosystem that promotes interdisciplinary learning, Radhakrishnan while reflecting on the institution’s growing focus on Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technologies, semiconductor research, robotics, biotechnology and sustainable development, said these fields would shape future economies and societies.

Vice President appreciated SRMIST’s emphasis on translating research into practical solutions that "improve lives, strengthen industry and contribute to sustainable development. He said that "research achieves its highest purpose when it serves society."

"Research becomes truly appreciable when it produces the right results, creates a meaningful impact on society and translates into practical benefits for people," he said.