'Place Larger National Interest Above Narrow Self-interest': Vice Prez To Students At SRM Convocation
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in his address at SRM Convocation urged students to strengthen national unity and place "larger national interest above narrow self-interest".
Published : August 16, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Chennai: Vice President, C P Radhakrishnan, on Sunday called upon the students to make the "nation first" as their guiding principle and also urged them to uphold constitutional values.
He urged students to uphold "constitutional values, respect diversity, strengthen national unity and place the larger national interest above narrow self-interest."
The Vice President was addressing the 22nd Convocation of S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu, Chennai.
Vice President said a convocation is much more than the award of degrees and celebrates years of perseverance, discipline and learning. He said the knowledge, innovation and hard work should contribute to the progress, security and prosperity of the country.
Live : Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan’s address at the 22nd Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, near Chennai. https://t.co/GsuOkeT727— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 16, 2026
Appreciating SRMIST for creating an academic ecosystem that promotes interdisciplinary learning, Radhakrishnan while reflecting on the institution’s growing focus on Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technologies, semiconductor research, robotics, biotechnology and sustainable development, said these fields would shape future economies and societies.
Vice President appreciated SRMIST’s emphasis on translating research into practical solutions that "improve lives, strengthen industry and contribute to sustainable development. He said that "research achieves its highest purpose when it serves society."
"Research becomes truly appreciable when it produces the right results, creates a meaningful impact on society and translates into practical benefits for people," he said.
Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan graced the 22nd Convocation of S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu near Chennai today.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 16, 2026
The Vice President said the greatest strength of Bharat is its people, particularly its youth. Sharing… pic.twitter.com/8yi607z7he
Recalling India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vice President said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India provided COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries and noted that country did not seek to commercialize the humanitarian assistance.
Recalling a conversation with the Speaker of Kenya recently, who had expressed gratitude for India’s vaccine assistance, he said many Western countries had not provided "similar support to poorer nations."
"India’s efforts helped safeguard humanity," he added and reiterated that "India stands for peace, development and the welfare of humanity."
Highlighting the expansion of higher education in the country since 2014, Vice President said that 16 IIITs, 8 Central Universities, 8 IIMs, 7 IITs, 2 IISERs, 1 NIT and 12 AIIMS have been established during this period. "Bharat today has more than 1,425 universities, 54,000 colleges and 16,850 standalone institutions," he said.
Radhakrishnan highlighted the increase in women’s enrolment in higher education, from 1.57 crore in 2014-15 to 2.24 crore in 2023-24, and said "the increasing number of women receiving degrees and medals at convocation ceremonies was a welcome development."
"Graduates were entering a defining phase in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047," he said, adding the vision of a "developed, innovative, inclusive and self-reliant Bharat calls upon every young Indian to contribute to nation-building."
"The greatest strength of Bharat is its people, particularly its youth," he said. In his message to the graduating students, he said, “Do not merely prepare yourself for the future; prepare yourself to shape the future.”
He also urged students to stay away from drugs and called upon them to choose “discipline over distraction, purpose over temptation, and excellence over easy shortcuts.”
Vice President said the recent incident in Tamil Nadu in which a student was murdered for sharing information about the drug trade was deeply painful and stated that he felt as if he had lost a member of his own family.
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