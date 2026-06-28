ETV Bharat / bharat

Chinese Army Have Encroached Into Indian Territory In Taksing: Arunachal Civil Society Group

The organisation has named Oying (Asaphila area), Paniar (Chujarta area), Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang Lake and Tindingtang (TG) as places where it claims Chinese military infrastructure has been developed. ( Nah Welfare Society )

Tezpur: Raising concerns about what it describes as encroachment by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in areas along the India-China border, a community organisation from Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district has urged the authorities to examine the matter.

The Nah Welfare Society (NWS) has submitted a memorandum to the Upper Subansiri district Deputy Commissioner, alleging that Chinese forces have gradually established roads, bridges and military camps in locations the organisation claims lie within the Indian territory.

According to the memorandum, these developments have taken place over the past decade and have affected traditional grazing lands, hunting grounds and ancestral areas used by local communities.

"The Chinese government is very fast expanding their territory by occupying new and important places of our land situation at border areas. They have constructed roads, bridges and set up their military camps in many places at border (sic)," reads the letter addressed to the DC.