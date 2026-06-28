Chinese Army Have Encroached Into Indian Territory In Taksing: Arunachal Civil Society Group
The Nah Welfare Society alleges that Chinese forces have gradually established roads, bridges and military camps in border areas, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Tezpur: Raising concerns about what it describes as encroachment by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in areas along the India-China border, a community organisation from Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district has urged the authorities to examine the matter.
The Nah Welfare Society (NWS) has submitted a memorandum to the Upper Subansiri district Deputy Commissioner, alleging that Chinese forces have gradually established roads, bridges and military camps in locations the organisation claims lie within the Indian territory.
According to the memorandum, these developments have taken place over the past decade and have affected traditional grazing lands, hunting grounds and ancestral areas used by local communities.
"The Chinese government is very fast expanding their territory by occupying new and important places of our land situation at border areas. They have constructed roads, bridges and set up their military camps in many places at border (sic)," reads the letter addressed to the DC.
The organisation names Oying (Asaphila area), Paniar (Chujarta area), Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang Lake and Tindingtang (TG) as places where it claims Chinese military infrastructure has been developed.
"The areas which were our lands before 2020 are now under the occupation of the Chinese PLA...," it adds.
In its memorandum, the society has requested the district administration to forward the matter to the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Central government for appropriate action. It also called for measures to protect the interests of border residents and preserve traditional land.
The memorandum has been signed by Nah Welfare Society president Keru Chader and included photographs that the organisation said support its claims.
So far, no official statement has been issued by the district administration, the Arunachal Pradesh government, the Indian Army or the Ministry of Defence in this regard. The claims made in the memorandum have not been independently verified.
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