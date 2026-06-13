ETV Bharat / bharat

PL Gautam To Lead NBA's Expert Committee On Agrobiodiversity

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Saturday announced that Padma Shri Dr PL Gautam will lead the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) Expert Committee on Agrobiodiversity.

Dr Gautam is an agricultural scientist and former Chairperson of the NBA and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPVFRA). He was recently conferred the Padma Shri in recognition of his distinguished contributions to agricultural science.

"The NBA has reconstituted the Expert Committee on Agrobiodiversity under Section 13(1) of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, for a period of one year to provide expert guidance on the conservation, sustainable use and access and benefit-sharing (ABS) of agricultural biodiversity and related matters. The Committee has been reconstituted with Padma Shri Dr PL Gaut as its Chair," the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

The Chairperson of PPVFRA will serve as the Co-Chair of the Committee. The Expert Committee on Agrobiodiversity has been an important advisory body of the NBA since 2005 and has been reconstituted periodically to address emerging issues concerning agricultural genetic resources.

Over the years, the Committee has been led by eminent agricultural scientists and experts and has comprised distinguished representatives from leading agricultural, research, academic and policy institutions across the country, it said.

The Ministry said the Committee has played a significant role in supporting the implementation of the Biological Diversity Act by providing expert recommendations on a range of issues relating to agricultural biodiversity.

These include matters concerning the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), access and benefit-sharing issues arising from the export of seeds of crop varieties and embryos of farm animals, clarifications relating to conventional plant breeding activities and the format of approvals issued by the concerned Ministry for collaborative research projects involving biological resources as required under Section 5 of the Biological Diversity Act.