ETV Bharat / bharat

Piyush Goyal Suggests Concessions For Precast, Steel Construction To Curb Pollution

Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday stressed the need for incentivising precast and steel construction methods to reduce dust pollution during building work.

“All over the world, you don’t see reinforced concrete (RC) mixers. You see steel and precast structures. Maybe they are a bit expensive. I was thinking of discussing this with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on whether we can give concessions and incentives for this,” Goyal said.

He was addressing a meeting of businessmen and housing society office-bearers at Adarsh Complex in Malad West suburb of North Mumbai, ahead of the January 15 municipal corporation elections in Mumbai.

Dust caused during construction work leads to pollution, Goyal said, and called for reinforced concrete (RC) construction “mixers” to be shifted out of the city. “I removed four-five of them from my (parliamentary constituency) area,” Goyal said.