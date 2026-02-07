ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pact Opens $30 Trillion Market For Indian Exporters': Goyal On India-US Interim Trade Deal Framework

The minister said that tariffs will go down to zero on a wide range of goods, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

FILE- Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal in a meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in Washington, D.C on December 4,2024..
FILE- Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal in a meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in Washington, D.C on December 4,2024.. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 7, 2026 at 7:04 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the India-US trade pact will open a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, particularly benefiting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), farmers, and the fishermen.

Goyal's remarks were followed by a joint statement issued by the White House regarding the interim trade deal framework reached between India and the US. Goyal said the increase in exports will create lakhs of new job opportunities for the country's women and youth.

Taking to social media, he said, "Under the decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has reached a framework for an Interim Agreement with the US. This will open a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen."

As part of this framework, he said, the US will slash reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent, providing a huge market opportunity in key sectors such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and select machinery in the world's largest economy.

Additionally, the minister said, tariffs (or import duty) will go down to zero on a wide range of goods, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts, thereby further enhancing India's export competitiveness and the Make in India campaign.

India will also get exemptions on aircraft parts, tariff rate quota on auto parts and negotiated outcomes on generic pharmaceuticals, leading to tangible export gains in these sectors, Goyal said.

At the same time, he said, the agreement reflects India's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests and sustaining rural livelihoods by completely protecting sensitive agricultural and dairy products, including maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, ethanol (fuel), tobacco, certain vegetables and meat.

Also Read:

  1. Indo-US Trade Deal Has Put India In A Stronger Export Position: Trade Expert Nishant Berlia
  2. India, US Reach Framework For Interim Trade Agreement; Tariffs On New Delhi Reduced To 18%

TAGGED:

INDIA US TRADE DEAL AGREEMENT
INDIA US INTERIM TRADE DEAL
INDIA US TRADE DEAL
US TARIFF
PIYUSH GOYAL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.