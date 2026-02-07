ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pact Opens $30 Trillion Market For Indian Exporters': Goyal On India-US Interim Trade Deal Framework

FILE- Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal in a meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in Washington, D.C on December 4,2024.. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the India-US trade pact will open a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, particularly benefiting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), farmers, and the fishermen.

Goyal's remarks were followed by a joint statement issued by the White House regarding the interim trade deal framework reached between India and the US. Goyal said the increase in exports will create lakhs of new job opportunities for the country's women and youth.

Taking to social media, he said, "Under the decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has reached a framework for an Interim Agreement with the US. This will open a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen."