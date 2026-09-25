India Can Manufacture For The World: Goyal Says Cumulative FDI During 2014-26 Reaches USD 843 Bn
Goyal said FDI in India touched highest-ever level of USD 94.53 billion in 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows during 2014-26 have reached USD 843 billion.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
New Delhi: India has moved from an ambition of manufacturing products primarily for its domestic market to becoming a country that can manufacture for global markets, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, as September 25 marks the 12th anniversary of the 'Make in India' campaign.
Goyal also highlighted that India recorded its highest-ever annual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of USD 94.53 billion in FY 2025-26. Cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached USD 843 billion.
Goyal said the vision behind Make in India, launched in 2014, was not limited to reducing India's dependence on imported products but was aimed at building an economy capable of producing goods for consumers across the world.
Looking back at 2014, Goyal said there were debates about India's manufacturing potential at a time when many products used in the country were imported.
Today marks the 12th anniversary of a vision rooted in the simple belief that "India can manufacture for the world". 🇮🇳— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 25, 2026
Looking back on 2014, one may recall debates about India's manufacturing potential. At a time when many products used in India were imported, PM @NarendraModi… pic.twitter.com/7olW6SJSCm
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned an India where products made in the country would be used globally and carry the 'Made in India' identity for their quality.
"The real story of Make in India goes beyond these numbers. It is the confidence it has created. The confidence among our startup founders, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, innovators, exporters and, most importantly, our people that 'India can make, India can innovate, and India can compete with the world'," Goyal said in a social media post on X.
He also highlighted the role of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in expanding manufacturing capacity across key sectors.
He also said that as of March 31, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have resulted in Rs 2.40 lakh crore in actual investment, Rs 23.8 lakh crore in production/sales, and Rs 15.2 lakh crore in exports, while generating over 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs.
Sectors such as electronics and telecom, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and speciality steel have significantly benefited from the PLI schemes, the minister said.
"The numbers tell an encouraging story. India recorded its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of USD 94.53 billion in FY 2025-26, while cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached USD 843 billion," he said.
He added that greenfield industrial smart cities are being set up across the country under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme to build infrastructure for globally competitive manufacturing.
"Ease of Doing Business reforms have simplified regulations and reduced the compliance burden, while reforms in key sectors have created new opportunities for investment and manufacturing," he said, adding that over 470 crore orders have been placed through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Goyal said the next phase of the Make in India journey would have a larger global ambition, with India seeking to become a global manufacturing powerhouse.
"12 years of Make in India is therefore not just a milestone. It reminds us what can happen when a nation believes in its own capabilities and the government powers that belief with sustained reforms and action," Goyal said.
The minister said the focus would now be on taking India's manufacturing capabilities further and strengthening the country's position in global production and supply chains.
Also Read: