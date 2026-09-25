ETV Bharat / bharat

India Can Manufacture For The World: Goyal Says Cumulative FDI During 2014-26 Reaches USD 843 Bn

New Delhi: India has moved from an ambition of manufacturing products primarily for its domestic market to becoming a country that can manufacture for global markets, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, as September 25 marks the 12th anniversary of the 'Make in India' campaign.

Goyal also highlighted that India recorded its highest-ever annual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of USD 94.53 billion in FY 2025-26. Cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached USD 843 billion.

Goyal said the vision behind Make in India, launched in 2014, was not limited to reducing India's dependence on imported products but was aimed at building an economy capable of producing goods for consumers across the world.

Looking back at 2014, Goyal said there were debates about India's manufacturing potential at a time when many products used in the country were imported.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned an India where products made in the country would be used globally and carry the 'Made in India' identity for their quality.

"The real story of Make in India goes beyond these numbers. It is the confidence it has created. The confidence among our startup founders, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, innovators, exporters and, most importantly, our people that 'India can make, India can innovate, and India can compete with the world'," Goyal said in a social media post on X.

He also highlighted the role of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in expanding manufacturing capacity across key sectors.