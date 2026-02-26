ETV Bharat / bharat

Goyal Meets US Comm Secretary Lutnick, Discusses Trade And Economic Partnership

Union Minister Piyush Goyal with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he has held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and discussed ways to expand the trade relationship between the two countries.

"Hosted US Secretary of Commerce @HowardLutnick & @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor. Engaged in very fruitful discussions to expand our trade and economic partnership," Goyal said in a social media post.

The meeting holds immense importance as both countries are looking to finalise the legal text for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement. Chief negotiators of both sides were scheduled to meet this week in Washington to finalise the legal text for the pact but it was postponed following the US Supreme Court order striking down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

After the court order, the US imposed 10 per cent tariffs on all countries for 150 days with effect from February 24. Trump has announced to increase it to 15 per cent, but there is no official order on that yet.