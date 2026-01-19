ETV Bharat / bharat

Goyal Meets US Ambassador Gor, Senator Steve Daines; Discusses Bilateral Issues

Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets US Senator Steve Daines and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and American Senator Steve Daines and discussed bilateral issues. The meeting is important as India and the US are engaged in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement amidst a steep 50 per cent import duty imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Indian goods since August. "Delighted to again meet my good friends US Senator @SteveDaines and the US Ambassador to India @SergioGor. Had a productive exchange of views on our bilateral relationship," Goyal said in a social media post. Gor, known to be a key member of US President Donald Trump's inner circle, took over as the Ambassador recently.