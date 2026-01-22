Piyush Goyal Holds Key Meeting With AIADMK Chief Palaniswami In Chennai
BJP leader Piyush Goyal met AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami over breakfast in Chennai.
By PTI
Published : January 22, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Chennai: BJP Tamil Nadu election-in-charge Piyush Goyal commenced a crucial meeting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's Greenways residence here on Thursday, aiming to give a final shape to the NDA in the state. The breakfast meeting, which comes on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai to address a rally, will see the NDA leaders present a show of strength to take on the ruling DMK combine in the state.
"Goyal and other BJP leaders have called on Palaniswami, who is the NDA leader and also the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections," BJP Coimbatore South legislator Vanathi Srinivasan said.