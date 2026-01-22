ETV Bharat / bharat

Piyush Goyal Holds Key Meeting With AIADMK Chief Palaniswami In Chennai

Chennai: BJP Tamil Nadu election-in-charge Piyush Goyal commenced a crucial meeting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's Greenways residence here on Thursday, aiming to give a final shape to the NDA in the state. The breakfast meeting, which comes on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai to address a rally, will see the NDA leaders present a show of strength to take on the ruling DMK combine in the state.