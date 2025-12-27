ETV Bharat / bharat

Pitroda Inadvertently Revealed Cong Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP On Rahul's Germany Visit

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday alleged that Sam Pitroda has "inadvertently" exposed the real face of the Congress by "revealing" that it is part of an "anti-India" global alliance and Rahul Gandhi often visits abroad to participate in their events, hoping his party would return to power at the Centre with their support.

Referring to Pitroda's remarks in his latest interview with a news channel, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the Congress overseas department chairperson revealed that the party holds an "official position" in the Global Progressive Alliance (GPA) with Gandhi being part of its presidium.

"Rahul Gandhi's traditional family advisor and architect of his mindset and psychology, Sam Pitroda, in an interview yesterday, inadvertently exposed the real face of the Congress. He said the Congress is a part of the Global Progressive Alliance and Rahul Gandhi had recently visited Germany to take part in its meeting," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Trivedi alleged that GPA is associated with a network of organisations which are engaged in setting "anti-India narratives", and demanded that the Congress must explain its "role" in such a grouping.

"Rahul Gandhi has started daydreaming of gaining power with the support of anti-India forces since he is witnessing all such possibilities ending with the Congress," he said, referring to the Congress leader's meeting with Berlin-based Hertie school president and professor Cornellia Woll during his recent visit to Germany.