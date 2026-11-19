ETV Bharat / bharat

Pitampura Park Deaths: Delhi High Court Holds DDA and DJB Liable, Awards Rs 11.01 Lakh Compensation Per Family

New Delhi: Sixteen years after the deaths of two children in an open manhole at a public park in Pitampura, the Delhi High Court has found that DDA and DJB were jointly liable for the deaths. In a single-bench decision delivered by Justice Jasmeet Singh, both the entities have been ordered to pay Rs. 11.01 lakh, along with 9% interest per annum from 2016 and litigation costs of Rs. 1 lakh to each of the grieving parents.

In 2010, 11-year-old Robial and 12-year-old Arjun fell into an open manhole while playing in a DDA park in Pitampura, which resulted in their deaths. During the proceedings, the DDA attempted to defend itself by claiming that the construction work related to the sewer was being carried out by the DJB at the time of the incident. The court rejected this argument, stating that an internal dispute between two government departments cannot become an obstacle to providing justice and compensation to ordinary citizens. The court has held both agencies "jointly and severally" liable.

Dismissing the government's contention that the petitioners should have approached a civil court, the High Court observed that in cases involving clear-cut government negligence, compensation can be awarded directly under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Addressing the agencies' claim that there was a 4 to 5-foot-high wall near the sewer, Justice Jasmeet Singh remarked firmly that the authorities responsible for maintaining a public park bear a far greater duty of care than what is required in ordinary spaces.

He added that one cannot expect the same level of prudence from 11 and 12-year-old children as one would from adults. Citing the doctrine of 'res ipsa loquitur', the court stated that the death of children in an open sewer at a park is, in itself, sufficient to establish negligence.