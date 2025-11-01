Pinarayi Vijayan Declares Kerala Free of Extreme Poverty; Calls Achievement 'The Real Kerala Story'
The declaration ceremony was a grand affair, also marked by the presence of actor Mammootty as the chief guest
Published : November 1, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially declared Kerala as the nation's first Extreme Poverty-Free State at a packed ceremony, where he listed the development achievements of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
In his nearly half-hour-long speech, Vijayan criticised the policies of previous United Democratic Front (UDF) governments while detailing the LDF's progress, asserting that the 'extreme poverty-free' declaration was a reality, not a hoax.
He stated that a pattern had existed in the state where one front would lead significant development only for the succeeding front to undermine it, citing attempts to replace Kudumbashree with Janasree and one opposition front's 2021 election promise to dissolve the Life Mission. The Chief Minister credited the people for bringing the LDF to power, which allowed the government to construct nearly 4 lakh houses.
Vijayan also drew a comparison with the United States of America, noting that Kerala's infant and maternal mortality rates are lower and its literacy rate is higher than the US's 79%. He highlighted that while the US GDP is $30.51 trillion, and Kerala's GDP is a mere 0.51% of that, "development is measured not by accumulated wealth, but by the care and consideration given to the people," calling this the real Kerala Story.
He stressed that this achievement is the result of the comprehensive people-centric development policies implemented with dedication since 2016. He recalled that in 2016, Kerala was marked by 'development stagnation,' with dilapidated roads and bridges, the National Highway Authority shutting down its office, and welfare pensions of ₹600 pending for 18 months.
He contrasted this with the present, where welfare pensions have been raised from the 2016 amount of ₹600 to ₹2,000 and are delivered to 60 lakh people without fail, tracing the pension history back to the Nayanar government in 1980.
Furthermore, he highlighted that the government has provided dignified houses to over 4.68 lakh homeless people through the Life Mission, a huge leap from the approximately 3,000 houses built in the 2011-2016 period.
The declaration ceremony, held at the Central Stadium, was a grand affair, also marked by the presence of actor Mammootty as the chief guest, who was attending his first public event after an eight-month gap. The Chief Minister was joined by the majority of the state cabinet ministers for the historic event.
