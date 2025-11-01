ETV Bharat / bharat

Pinarayi Vijayan Declares Kerala Free of Extreme Poverty; Calls Achievement 'The Real Kerala Story'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hands over the declaration report marking Kerala as the country's first 'Extreme Poverty-Free State' to actor Mammootty, the Chief Guest at the ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially declared Kerala as the nation's first Extreme Poverty-Free State at a packed ceremony, where he listed the development achievements of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

In his nearly half-hour-long speech, Vijayan criticised the policies of previous United Democratic Front (UDF) governments while detailing the LDF's progress, asserting that the 'extreme poverty-free' declaration was a reality, not a hoax.

He stated that a pattern had existed in the state where one front would lead significant development only for the succeeding front to undermine it, citing attempts to replace Kudumbashree with Janasree and one opposition front's 2021 election promise to dissolve the Life Mission. The Chief Minister credited the people for bringing the LDF to power, which allowed the government to construct nearly 4 lakh houses.

Vijayan also drew a comparison with the United States of America, noting that Kerala's infant and maternal mortality rates are lower and its literacy rate is higher than the US's 79%. He highlighted that while the US GDP is $30.51 trillion, and Kerala's GDP is a mere 0.51% of that, "development is measured not by accumulated wealth, but by the care and consideration given to the people," calling this the real Kerala Story.