ETV Bharat / bharat

Pilots' Grouping ALPA India Demands Rollback Of FDTL Relaxations To Air India, Flags Fatigue Risks

Mumbai: Pilots' grouping ALPA India on Wednesday urged regulator DGCA to roll back the latest relaxations granted by the DGCA to Air India for two-pilot long-haul flights amid the West Asia conflict, saying pilots will be exposed to an "unacceptable level of fatigue risk".

Flagging concerns over the ongoing war in West Asia, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has also sought measures for war-risk insurance coverage for the crew and passengers.

In a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the association has raised concerns about the relaxation of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms for Boeing 787 operations in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

While acknowledging that the relaxations have been necessitated by the current situation, ALPA India has flagged that there was a lack of prior consultation with respect to non-reclining pilot seats in Boeing 787 aircraft.

Last week, DGCA provided temporary relaxations, extending the Flight Time (FT) by 1.30 hours to 11.30 hours and the Flight Duty Period (FDP) by 1.45 hours to 11.45 hours--in flight duty norms for Air India's long-haul flights as the airline is taking longer routes due to the airspace curbs amid the Middle East conflict, sources had said.

These temporary relaxations in FDTL norms are applicable till April 30.

While acknowledging that the relaxations have been necessitated by the current situation, ALPA India has flagged that there was lack of prior consultation with the respect to the non-reclining pilot seats in Boeing 787 aircraft.

"... the lack of prior consultation -- particularly for Boeing 787 operations (Non reclining Pilot seat) -- has understandably caused understandable concern among crews already stretched thin," the association's President Captain Sam Thomas said in the letter.