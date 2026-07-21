ETV Bharat / bharat

Pilots' Body Seeks Immediate Suspension Of Gulf Flights Over US-Iran Hostilities

New Delhi: Escalating hostilities between Iran and the United States have triggered fresh concerns over the safety of commercial aviation in the Middle East, with India's pilots' body urging the government to immediately suspend flights to key Gulf destinations, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, until an independent security assessment is completed.

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), warning that the security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly following the renewed conflict.

The appeal comes as several European carriers, including Lufthansa, SWISS and ITA Airways, have already extended suspensions of flights to parts of the region amid escalating risks.

The pilots' body said civil aircraft operating into or over conflict regions are exposed to a range of threats that extend well beyond direct military action. These include the risk of aircraft misidentification, missile engagements, electronic warfare, GPS spoofing and jamming, rapidly changing airspace restrictions, and limited access to timely intelligence for flight crews.

In its letter, ALPA India urged authorities to "immediately suspend all commercial flight operations by Indian operators to the affected Gulf destinations, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, until a comprehensive and independent threat assessment has been undertaken by competent national security agencies, intelligence authorities, and aviation safety experts."

The association also called on regulators to ensure airlines carry out robust operational risk assessments, maintain adequate war-risk insurance, and put in place contingency measures suited to the evolving threat environment.

Importantly, it stressed that pilots should be fully informed about operational risks and should not be subjected to commercial pressure to operate flights into potentially unsafe airspace. The association said it is ready to assist the government and the DGCA in technical consultations related to conflict-zone risk assessments and aviation safety.

This is not the first time ALPA India has raised concerns. In March this year, the association had similarly urged the DGCA to adopt a precautionary approach in light of the evolving military situation in West Asia. However, with hostilities resuming after a brief pause and concerns over electronic warfare intensifying, pilots say the risks have grown considerably.

While Middle Eastern countries have largely kept their airspace open for civilian traffic, aviation experts say the absence of an official airspace closure does not necessarily imply the absence of operational risks.

Captain Shakti Lumba, a veteran aviation expert, told ETV Bharat that India continues to operate flights because countries in the region have not shut their airspace. "As the Middle East countries have not closed their airspace for civilian traffic, India continues its operation, as do all countries east of the conflict zone," he said.

However, other experts argue that airlines should adopt a more cautious approach in line with several international carriers. "If pilots are saying they should not operate, their airline should listen to them because there is no point putting the passengers' and pilots' lives at risk. Other carriers are avoiding these routes, and Indian carriers must also avoid them," Subhash Goyal, chairman of STIC Travel Group and a member of the ICC Expert Committee on Aviation and Tourism, said.