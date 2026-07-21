Pilots' Body Seeks Immediate Suspension Of Gulf Flights Over US-Iran Hostilities
Aviation experts warn of threats like GPS spoofing/jamming, navigational errors, and surface-to-air missile attacks, urging airlines to adopt a more cautious approach, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Escalating hostilities between Iran and the United States have triggered fresh concerns over the safety of commercial aviation in the Middle East, with India's pilots' body urging the government to immediately suspend flights to key Gulf destinations, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, until an independent security assessment is completed.
The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), warning that the security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly following the renewed conflict.
The appeal comes as several European carriers, including Lufthansa, SWISS and ITA Airways, have already extended suspensions of flights to parts of the region amid escalating risks.
The pilots' body said civil aircraft operating into or over conflict regions are exposed to a range of threats that extend well beyond direct military action. These include the risk of aircraft misidentification, missile engagements, electronic warfare, GPS spoofing and jamming, rapidly changing airspace restrictions, and limited access to timely intelligence for flight crews.
In its letter, ALPA India urged authorities to "immediately suspend all commercial flight operations by Indian operators to the affected Gulf destinations, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, until a comprehensive and independent threat assessment has been undertaken by competent national security agencies, intelligence authorities, and aviation safety experts."
The association also called on regulators to ensure airlines carry out robust operational risk assessments, maintain adequate war-risk insurance, and put in place contingency measures suited to the evolving threat environment.
Importantly, it stressed that pilots should be fully informed about operational risks and should not be subjected to commercial pressure to operate flights into potentially unsafe airspace. The association said it is ready to assist the government and the DGCA in technical consultations related to conflict-zone risk assessments and aviation safety.
This is not the first time ALPA India has raised concerns. In March this year, the association had similarly urged the DGCA to adopt a precautionary approach in light of the evolving military situation in West Asia. However, with hostilities resuming after a brief pause and concerns over electronic warfare intensifying, pilots say the risks have grown considerably.
While Middle Eastern countries have largely kept their airspace open for civilian traffic, aviation experts say the absence of an official airspace closure does not necessarily imply the absence of operational risks.
Captain Shakti Lumba, a veteran aviation expert, told ETV Bharat that India continues to operate flights because countries in the region have not shut their airspace. "As the Middle East countries have not closed their airspace for civilian traffic, India continues its operation, as do all countries east of the conflict zone," he said.
However, other experts argue that airlines should adopt a more cautious approach in line with several international carriers. "If pilots are saying they should not operate, their airline should listen to them because there is no point putting the passengers' and pilots' lives at risk. Other carriers are avoiding these routes, and Indian carriers must also avoid them," Subhash Goyal, chairman of STIC Travel Group and a member of the ICC Expert Committee on Aviation and Tourism, said.
The concerns are not limited to external threats alone, as pilots also point to growing operational and human-factor challenges resulting from the conflict. An ALPA India member told ETV Bharat that many pilots are deeply anxious about continuing operations into what they describe as a war zone.
"Most pilots like myself are extremely worried about the safety of their aircraft and the passengers they are flying into a war zone. Despite repeated requests, airlines are not publishing their war-cover insurance apart from verbal assurance. We also have to deal with fatigue since layovers have rightly been halted. But now pilots have to work long duty hours to the end of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL)," the pilot said.
The insurance concerns have emerged as another major issue. Pilots argue that while airlines have verbally assured them that adequate war-risk insurance exists, the absence of transparent documentation has added to uncertainty among operating crews.
At the same time, operational changes introduced to minimise crew exposure, such as eliminating layovers in certain destinations, have resulted in longer duty periods for pilots, increasing fatigue levels on already demanding international sectors.
Aviation expert Ajay Jasra noted that although commercial pilots are extensively trained to manage abnormal situations, flying through areas experiencing electronic interference or military activity imposes an additional psychological and operational burden.
"A professional pilot remains calm because training is designed precisely for abnormal situations. However, calm does not mean the absence of stress. Flying through an area with known electronic interference or regional military activity demands heightened vigilance, continuous monitoring and frequent contingency planning. Mental fatigue can increase if such conditions persist over long sectors," Jasra added.
Captain Sharath Panicker, a former Indian Air Force fighter pilot, echoed similar concerns, saying that conflict zones create a uniquely demanding operating environment even for highly experienced crews.
"There is always stress when flying over conflict zones. The heightened attention required in anticipating threats includes dealing with GPS spoofing and jamming, navigational errors, the physical threat of surface-to-air missiles, and the awareness that other aircraft in the area are also facing similar operational challenges," Panicker said.
GPS spoofing and electronic jamming have increasingly become a concern for airlines operating in conflict-prone regions. Such interference can mislead aircraft navigation systems by transmitting false positioning signals, forcing flight crews to rely more heavily on alternative navigation methods and manual cross-checks while simultaneously monitoring rapidly changing airspace conditions.
Despite these concerns, Indian airlines continue to operate services to major Gulf hubs, which remain among the country's busiest international routes due to strong business, tourism and expatriate travel demand.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi serve as critical gateways for millions of Indian flyers every year, making any decision to suspend operations operationally and economically significant.
Also Read