ETV Bharat / bharat

Pilots' Body Moves Delhi HC With Contempt Plea On Non-Implementation Of Flight Duty Norms

The court granted time to FIP to place before it previous court orders and listed the matter on December 15.

Pilots' Body Moves Delhi HC With Contempt Plea On Non-Implementation Of Flight Duty Norms
File photo of Delhi High Court (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 18, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) to show willful disobedience and non-compliance of judicial order by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for not fully implementing the new flight duty time limitation norms approved by the court earlier this year.

The court's query came after the counsel for FIP submitted that although aviation regulator DGCA had undertaken before the high court in April to implement the FDTL norms in a phased manner beginning from July 1 to November 1, it was not permitting several airlines including Air India and SpiceJet to deviate from the norms.

"I understand if there is an issue of unreasonableness or discrimination but today you are asking for this court to initiate contempt proceedings. I am again asking, where has there been willful disobedience or non-compliance? There was a direction. The court ultimately says, stick to the timelines," Justice Amit Sharma said.

The counsel for DGCA submitted that it has the power to grant exemptions and these were only for six months, subject to review. The court granted time to FIP to place before it previous court orders and listed the matter on December 15.

The contempt plea was filed against the backdrop of the DGCA making certain relaxations in the FDTL framework, including allowing more night landings and duty time extension for two-pilot Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operations.

The FIP has said the regulator has already started giving dispensations to various airlines, including Air India, and alleged that more importance is given to commercial interests than safety.

Earlier this year, DGCA, in its affidavit before the high court, said the new FDTL norms will be implemented in a phased manner. Of the 22 proposed clauses, 15 were implemented from July 1 and the remaining are to be effective from November 1.

The watchdog's revised CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement) 2024 related to the FDTL provides for more rest time for pilots amid concerns over pilot fatigue. Initially, the new norms were to come into force from June 1, 2024.

The court's decision followed pleas filed by Indian Commercial Pilots Association, Indian Pilots Guild and Federation of Indian Pilots relating to the regulator's revised FDTL norms.

Read More

  1. Sanjay Kapur 'Will' Dispute: Delhi High Court Warns Against 'Melodramatic' Proceedings
  2. Delhi HC Lists Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Custody Parole Expenses Matter For Consideration

TAGGED:

PILOT BODY
FLIGHT DUTY NORMS
DELHI HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.