ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pilot Shortage Driven By Structural Issues, Not Fatigue Rules Alone', Say Experts Amid Debate Over FDTL Norms

New Delhi: India's growing dependence on expatriate pilots has sparked a fresh debate over the reasons behind the country's pilot shortage, with the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) arguing that structural issues within the aviation industry and not stricter Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, are the primary cause.

The remarks come after IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia recently linked reduced cockpit productivity and rising operating costs to the implementation of revised FDTL regulations.

Rejecting the argument, ALPA India claimed that expensive cadet pilot programmes, restricted movement of pilots between airlines and limited wage competition have collectively constrained the domestic pilot pipeline, forcing airlines to increasingly rely on expatriate pilots.

According to the association, India issued around 5,700 Commercial Pilot Licences (CPLs) between 2020 and 2024, against an estimated requirement of 25,000-30,000 pilots over the next decade. It cited a Parliamentary Standing Committee's observation describing the gap as a "systemic structural deficit."

ALPA India also alleged that cadet pilot programmes offered by airlines charge trainees between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.25 crore, significantly higher than international type-rating costs, while providing no guarantee of employment. It further claimed that restricted labour mobility, including alleged non-poaching arrangements between major airlines and long notice periods, has discouraged competition for pilots and weakened the domestic talent pipeline. The allegations have not been independently verified.

The association said airlines' growing dependence on foreign commanders should not be viewed as evidence that India's pilot fatigue regulations are too stringent, but rather as a reflection of deeper structural challenges in pilot training, recruitment and retention.

The issue comes at a time when airlines continue to expand rapidly. Industry data shows that of the 1,331 Commercial Pilot Licences issued in the first half of 2026, about 540 (40.6 per cent) were awarded to candidates trained at foreign flying schools, highlighting the increasing dependence on overseas training.