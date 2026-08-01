'Pilot Shortage Driven By Structural Issues, Not Fatigue Rules Alone', Say Experts Amid Debate Over FDTL Norms
Experts said pilot poaching by Indian and foreign airlines, along with a shortage of experienced captains is driving India's pilot shortage, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: India's growing dependence on expatriate pilots has sparked a fresh debate over the reasons behind the country's pilot shortage, with the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) arguing that structural issues within the aviation industry and not stricter Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, are the primary cause.
The remarks come after IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia recently linked reduced cockpit productivity and rising operating costs to the implementation of revised FDTL regulations.
Rejecting the argument, ALPA India claimed that expensive cadet pilot programmes, restricted movement of pilots between airlines and limited wage competition have collectively constrained the domestic pilot pipeline, forcing airlines to increasingly rely on expatriate pilots.
According to the association, India issued around 5,700 Commercial Pilot Licences (CPLs) between 2020 and 2024, against an estimated requirement of 25,000-30,000 pilots over the next decade. It cited a Parliamentary Standing Committee's observation describing the gap as a "systemic structural deficit."
ALPA India also alleged that cadet pilot programmes offered by airlines charge trainees between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.25 crore, significantly higher than international type-rating costs, while providing no guarantee of employment. It further claimed that restricted labour mobility, including alleged non-poaching arrangements between major airlines and long notice periods, has discouraged competition for pilots and weakened the domestic talent pipeline. The allegations have not been independently verified.
The association said airlines' growing dependence on foreign commanders should not be viewed as evidence that India's pilot fatigue regulations are too stringent, but rather as a reflection of deeper structural challenges in pilot training, recruitment and retention.
The issue comes at a time when airlines continue to expand rapidly. Industry data shows that of the 1,331 Commercial Pilot Licences issued in the first half of 2026, about 540 (40.6 per cent) were awarded to candidates trained at foreign flying schools, highlighting the increasing dependence on overseas training.
Government data presented in Parliament earlier this year also showed India has 25,001 licensed active pilots, although only around 11,400 to 14,000 are estimated to be employed by major domestic airlines.
Aviation industry veteran Ajay Jasra said the shortage cannot be attributed solely to FDTL norms. "The shortage is not driven primarily by FDTL norms. The bigger challenge is the loss of experienced pilots through aggressive hiring (poaching) by larger Indian carriers and overseas airlines. When trained pilots leave in significant numbers, it creates an immediate gap that is difficult to fill," he told ETV Bharat.
Jasra said airlines can generally manage pilot movement through type-rating and conversion training if recruitment is planned in advance. However, he said simultaneous recruitment by multiple Indian and foreign carriers makes replacing experienced commanders and first officers difficult.
"While stricter FDTL norms may increase the number of pilots required to operate the same schedule, I believe the more fundamental issue is the rapid attrition of experienced pilots due to aggressive recruitment by larger Indian and foreign airlines," he added.
Veteran commercial pilot and former airline executive Captain Shakti Lumba said the debate should distinguish between different categories of pilots. "Pilot shortage is generic and imprecise. The issue appears to be Captain shortage. There seems to be little First Officer shortage," Lumba told ETV Bharat.
ALPA India has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Competition Commission of India to examine issues relating to cadet pilot programme costs and alleged hiring restrictions, while maintaining that reforms to training, recruitment and labour mobility, not dilution of fatigue-related safety norms, would provide a more sustainable solution to India's pilot shortage.
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