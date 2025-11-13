ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pilot Not Blamed For AI 171 Crash', Centre Tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday submitted before the Supreme Court that the Air India pilot has not been blamed in the AAIB’s preliminary report into the June 12 plane crash, which claimed 260 lives.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of Commander Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated flight, seeking a judicially monitored committee, headed by a former judge of the apex court, to conduct a probe into the crash.

During the hearing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta submitted that he understands the feeling of the father of the pilot and there is no blame attributed to anyone. “As a matter of fact, after the interim report, which is mandatory within one month as per international standard, since there was some misconception, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a press note, and there is no blame attributable to anyone”, said Mehta.

Mehta contended that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) team to investigate the plane crash was formed under the international regime and there is a statutory provision for it. “The AAIB inquiry is not meant to apportion blame on anyone. It is only to clarify the cause and then give recommendations so that the same does not happen again”, said Justice Bagchi.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Sabharwal, submitted that the regime Mehta mentioned has not been followed and that is the problem. Mehta said any interference by anyone might be counterproductive to a good, valid, and really focussed investigation, which is going on, he said.