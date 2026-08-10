Pilgrims Throng Kedarnath Dham On Shravan Monday
Despite the rain and the constantly changing weather in the high-altitude region, there was no dampening of the devotees' enthusiasm.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Rudraprayag: A massive surge of faith was witnessed at Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, on the last Monday — it was the second Monday in the plains — of the holy month of Shravan. Since early morning, huge crowds of pilgrims and Kanwariyas arriving from various states across the country thronged the site to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar.
Despite the rain and the constantly changing weather in the high-altitude region, there was no dampening of the devotees' enthusiasm. The chants of "Bam-Bam Bhole," "Har Har Mahadev," and "Jai Baba Kedar" filled the air, creating an atmosphere of deep devotion throughout Kedarpuri and along the pilgrimage route.
Carrying holy Ganga water, the Kanwariyas undertook an arduous trek to reach the abode of Baba Kedar and earned spiritual merit by performing “Jalabhishek” (ritual offering of water) to Lord Shiva. Even amidst the rain, the faith and zeal of the pilgrims were truly remarkable.
‼️पवित्र श्रावण मास के चतुर्थ (आखिरी) सोमवार को बाबा केदारनाथ के प्रातःकालीन मंगल दर्शन‼️ pic.twitter.com/Jalf3xI7n4— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) August 10, 2026
Many devotees continued their trek despite the adverse weather conditions. Upon reaching Kedarnath, they offered prayers to Baba Kedar and sought blessings for happiness, prosperity, peace, and well-being. Devotees appeared immersed in devotion everywhere.
The pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham is setting new records this year. To date, 14,45,946 pilgrims have visited and offered prayers to Baba Kedarnath.
The massive turnout on the last Monday of Shravan once again demonstrated the unwavering faith that devotees across the country hold for Baba Kedar. The steadily increasing number of pilgrims has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm throughout the Kedar Valley.
In view of the weather conditions, the district administration and police remained on high alert. Constant surveillance was maintained regarding security arrangements and pilgrim movement along the route leading to the shrine.
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