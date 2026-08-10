ETV Bharat / bharat

Pilgrims Throng Kedarnath Dham On Shravan Monday

Rudraprayag: A massive surge of faith was witnessed at Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, on the last Monday — it was the second Monday in the plains — of the holy month of Shravan. Since early morning, huge crowds of pilgrims and Kanwariyas arriving from various states across the country thronged the site to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar.

Despite the rain and the constantly changing weather in the high-altitude region, there was no dampening of the devotees' enthusiasm. The chants of "Bam-Bam Bhole," "Har Har Mahadev," and "Jai Baba Kedar" filled the air, creating an atmosphere of deep devotion throughout Kedarpuri and along the pilgrimage route.

Carrying holy Ganga water, the Kanwariyas undertook an arduous trek to reach the abode of Baba Kedar and earned spiritual merit by performing “Jalabhishek” (ritual offering of water) to Lord Shiva. Even amidst the rain, the faith and zeal of the pilgrims were truly remarkable.