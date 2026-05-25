ETV Bharat / bharat

'Serious Situation': SC Issues Notice To Centre On PIL To Ban Employment Of Children In Orchestras, Spas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre, child rights body NCPCR, and the NHRC on a PIL seeking an absolute ban on the employment of children and adolescents in orchestras, dance troupes, massage parlours, and spas.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocate H S Phoolka represented the child rights collective ‘Just Rights for Children Alliance’ (JRCA) before the bench.

During the hearing, Phoolka argued that girls, aged 10 and 11, were employed in orchestras and dance bars. “For spas and massage parlours, some states have made rules of 18 years as the minimum age,” he said.