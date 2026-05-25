'Serious Situation': SC Issues Notice To Centre On PIL To Ban Employment Of Children In Orchestras, Spas
Petition urges Supreme Court to issue writ of mandamus directing Centre to impose a ban under Section 4 of Child and Adolescent Labour Act, 1986
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre, child rights body NCPCR, and the NHRC on a PIL seeking an absolute ban on the employment of children and adolescents in orchestras, dance troupes, massage parlours, and spas.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocate H S Phoolka represented the child rights collective ‘Just Rights for Children Alliance’ (JRCA) before the bench.
During the hearing, Phoolka argued that girls, aged 10 and 11, were employed in orchestras and dance bars. “For spas and massage parlours, some states have made rules of 18 years as the minimum age,” he said.
The bench took note of Phoolka’s submissions and issued notices to the Union Ministries of Labour and Law and Justice. The apex court termed the situation "serious". It also issued notices to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the National Human Rights Commission on the plea.
"Issue a writ of mandamus or appropriate directions directing the Central Government… to exercise its powers under Section 4 of the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, 1986, to include the employment or performance of children below 18 years in orchestras, dance bars, dance troupes, nautanki performances, massage parlours, spas, and salons, or any similar establishments that depict children in obscene or exploitative manner in Part A of the Schedule to CALPRA, thereby categorically prohibiting such employment," the plea said.
The petition alleged that these sectors had evolved into "clandestine fronts" for organised trafficking, sexual exploitation, and forced labour of minor girls across the country.
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